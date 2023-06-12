Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UNESCO: United States planning to rejoin UNESCO organisation

UNESCO: United States planning to rejoin UNESCO organisation
People visit the Buddhist monastic complex of Takht-i-Bahi, in Mardan, Pakistan, 07 June 2023. According to UNESCO, the Buddhist monastic complex of Takht-i-Bahi was founded in the early 1st century A.D and is exceptionally well preserved due to its location on a high hill. It is composed of an assemblage of buildings and is the most complete Buddhist monastery in Pakistan. Nearby are the ruins of Sahr-i-Bahlol, a small fortified city dating from the same period. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
By Reuters
12 Jun 2023
0

The United States plans to rejoin the UNESCO organisation from this July onwards, UNESCO announced on Monday.

The United States withdrew from the U.N. cultural agency in December 2018 under President Donald Trump over accusations of anti-Israel bias and mismanagement.

“It is a strong act of confidence in UNESCO and in multilateralism”, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement announcing the rejoining of the U.S.

UNESCO is best known for designating World Heritage Sites such as the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria and the Grand Canyon National Park.

The proposed plan must now be submitted to the General Conference of UNESCO Member States for approval and some member states have called for an extraordinary session to be held soon to decide.

The United States provided one-fifth of the Paris-based agency’s funding, but Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama stopped paying in 2011 when Palestine became a full member because such funding is barred by U.S. law. Washington owed $542 million when it quit.

U.S. laws prohibit funding to any U.N. agency that implies recognition of the Palestinians’ demands for their own state.

An agreement reached at the U.S. Congress in December 2022 makes it possible for Washington to re-start financial contributions to UNESCO.

Meanwhile, Azoulay – who was elected in 2017 and then vouched to restore the agency’s efficiency and trust – has introduced reforms in recent years to address the reasons Washington left.

Israel also withdrew from UNESCO at the same time as the United States.

The United States initially joined UNESCO at its founding in 1945 but withdrew for the first time in 1984 in protest against alleged financial mismanagement and perceived anti-U.S. bias, returning almost 20 years later in 2003 under President George W. Bush, who then said the agency had undertaken needed reforms.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Charlotte Van Campenhout;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Business Maverick

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Malema the Must or Bust? ANC has (much) better options post-2024 elections
South Africa

Malema the Must or Bust? ANC has (much) better options post-2024 elections
Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Maverick News

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
After the Bell: South African SOEs — one corporate ring to rule them all
South Africa

After the Bell: South African SOEs — one corporate ring to rule them all

TOP READS IN SECTION

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Business Maverick

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
I have a picture for you! 3 June - 10 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 June – 10 June 2023
Hollywood actor becomes latest arrested in 6 Jan Capitol assault
Newsdeck

Hollywood actor becomes latest arrested in 6 Jan Capitol assault
I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
French 'backpack hero' says his faith gave him strength to fight knifeman
Newsdeck

French 'backpack hero' says his faith gave him strength to fight knifeman

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.