Ukraine’s gains, announced in social media posts and statements by its military, couldn’t be independently verified. Russia’s defence ministry called the situation fluid. “Nothing extraordinary is happening,” Vladimir Rogov, a Russian occupation official in the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Telegram.
The villages, Blahodatne and Neskuchne, are in the Donetsk region near the border with Russia. Russia’s defence ministry said earlier on Sunday that it had repelled an attack by Ukrainian speedboats on one of its Black Sea naval vessels.
Evacuations continue in flooded regions of Kherson after the Nova Kakhovka dam was destroyed almost a week ago, causing a humanitarian and environmental disaster. Russian soldiers were again reported to have attacked civilians involved in rescue efforts. Three people were killed and another 10 were injured when their small boat came under fire, the region’s governor said on Telegram.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet