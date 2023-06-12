Newsdeck

‘RELIEF MISSION ATTACKED’

Three dead after Russia shells boats in Ukraine flood rescue — governor

Residential buildings in a flooded area on 8 June 2023 in Kherson, Ukraine after the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power plant were destroyed. (Photo: Alex Babenko / Getty Images)
By Reuters
12 Jun 2023
0

Russian forces shelled three small boats taking elderly residents to safety from inundated areas of southern Ukraine, killing three people and wounding 10, the regional governor said on Sunday.

The area has been stricken by catastrophic flooding along the Dnipro River after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam which Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of deliberately blowing up.

Kherson region’s Ukrainian-appointed governor Oleksander Prokudin said Russian forces were “deliberately trying to disrupt rescue efforts”.

“Today, terrorists opened fire on three boats that were used to rescue 21 people from the flooded (eastern) bank,” Prokudin said on Ukrainian television.

“Almost all of them were elderly and people with limited mobility. Russian soldiers fired at these people in the back.”

He said three people were killed and 10 injured, including two law enforcement officers, during the evacuation from the Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson region to parts controlled by Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried the incident and repeated accusations that Russia was responsible for the breach of the dam that flooded towns. Russian forces, he said, were now shelling residents seeking evacuation from submerged areas.

“(They have) cast people deliberately into flooded towns and villages and then shell boats used to try to evacuate them,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “Even animals have more morals than the Russian state.”

Prokudin told the television a 74-year-old man who used his body to shield a woman from Russian fire was hit in the back and was injured too seriously for medics to save him.

Pictures posted on a Ukrainian armed forces Telegram channel showed paramedics taking evacuees out of small boats and rushing through knee-deep water to take them to safety – some on stretchers, some in rescuers’ arms.

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said 23 people had been injured in the incident. An investigation had been opened.

The incident was first reported by Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak who said the boat had been carrying evacuees from flooded areas of occupied territory to the city of Kherson.

“The Russian army attacked a boat with civilians evacuating from the left bank of Kherson region,” Yermak wrote on the Telegram messenger.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the attack.

The Russian defence ministry failed to respond to a request for comment.

Russia denies targeting civilians. Its February 2022 full-scale invasion has killed thousands, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Pavel Polityuk and Ron Popeski; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Ros Russell and Marguerita Choy)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Maverick News

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Malema the Must or Bust? ANC has (much) better options post-2024 elections
South Africa

Malema the Must or Bust? ANC has (much) better options post-2024 elections
Kyiv forces reportedly recapture Donetsk village; Wagner chief says his mercenaries won’t sign ministry contracts
Ukraine Crisis

Kyiv forces reportedly recapture Donetsk village; Wagner chief says his mercenaries won’t sign ministry contracts
Dangerous déjà vu: Another Friday, another ‘gang shooting’ as organised crime grips Cape Town
Maverick News

Dangerous déjà vu: Another Friday, another ‘gang shooting’ as organised crime grips Cape Town
While ANC expulsion looms for Ace Magashule, SIU opens investigation into his Free State bursary scheme
Maverick News

While ANC expulsion looms for Ace Magashule, SIU opens investigation into his Free State bursary scheme

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 3 June - 10 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 3 June – 10 June 2023
Hollywood actor becomes latest arrested in 6 Jan Capitol assault
Newsdeck

Hollywood actor becomes latest arrested in 6 Jan Capitol assault
I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
French 'backpack hero' says his faith gave him strength to fight knifeman
Newsdeck

French 'backpack hero' says his faith gave him strength to fight knifeman
I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.