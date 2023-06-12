Defend Truth

ISS TODAY OP-ED

Benin and Togo — Civilian-and state security cooperation often a deadly double-edged sword

Benin and Togo — Civilian-and state security cooperation often a deadly double-edged sword
After the terrorist attacks of May 1st and 2nd in Kérou, a government delegation visits the people of Kaobagou. Around 20 million CFA francs were released for the benefit of the injured and the victims' families. (Photo: Gouvernement de la République du Bénin)
By Jeannine Ella Abatan
12 Jun 2023
0

Civilians can help defeat violent extremists, but their continued support depends on authorities guaranteeing their safety. 

Attacks by violent extremists in Benin and Togo are rising. Since the first incidents in 2019 in Benin and 2021 in Togo, insurgents’ tactics have expanded from targeting defence forces to planting improvised explosive devices on roads, and assaulting civilians. 

Attacks on 10 February in the villages of Tola and Gningou in Togo’s Savanes region claimed 31 civilian lives. On 1-4 May, 18 civilians were killed in Kaobagou and Guimbagou, in Benin’s Atacora and Alibori departments.

Over 32,000 Togolese have had to flee their homes, and in Benin, more than 900 people reportedly fled after the Kaobagou incident. These internally displaced people have joined refugees from Burkina Faso who are staying with host families in northern Benin and Togo. If the trend of civilian attacks continues, humanitarian needs will increase.

Benin and Togo

Sites of recent attacks in Togo and Benin. (Graphic: Supplied by ISS Today)

The insecurity has disrupted agriculture, fishing, markets and cross-border trade, which are vital for building communities’ resilience to violent extremism. It has also led to the closure of schools in Benin and health centres in Togo. Along with cattle rustling, other crimes are being reported, such as kidnappings of elected officials, their relatives and civilians suspected of collaborating with the defence and security forces.

Before the rise in attacks, Benin and Togo’s authorities adopted numerous measures to prevent violent extremism, some of which relied on community support, such as providing intelligence. But as the security situation deteriorates, this cooperative approach could become risky for civilians. These risks will need to be mitigated if people are to continue collaborating with the state.

In 2019, Togo created an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the Prevention and Fight against Violent Extremism (Ciplev). It aims to reduce the spread of attacks, encourage civil-military dialogue, and strengthen collaboration between security forces and the population. Ciplev has now stepped up its awareness-raising campaigns, particularly in the Savanes, Centrale and Kara regions.

The military’s Operation Koundjoaré deployed in 2018 in Savanes, Togo seeks to reinforce security and prevent infiltration by extremist groups in this border area with Burkina Faso. It also involves civil-military actions such as providing free medical consultations for people to encourage them to contribute to intelligence and early warning.

In Benin, authorities rely on the Agence Béninoise de Gestion Intégrée des Espaces Frontaliers, set up in 2012, to bring the government closer to civilians in border areas, notably by providing social services. With the backing of local authorities, the Ministry of Interior and Public Security has organised awareness-raising sessions, particularly in areas under attack. These initiatives hope to build community trust in the defence and security forces and dissuade locals from joining violent extremist groups.

Since 2018, Benin has also implemented community policing, and its armed forces have connected with civilians through, for example, offering healthcare to communities. This enables them to increase their visibility, get closer to populations and encourage them to collaborate through intelligence sharing.

These efforts are essential to strengthen the link between the state and the people, and to encourage civilians to support the fight against violent extremism. However, as attacks on civilians increase, the government will need to guarantee their protection if it wants their continued support. 

Civilian sources told the Institute for Security Studies that extremists won’t attack them if they avoid collaborating with the state and its partners. The insurgents threaten reprisals if they do. 

The effectiveness of Benin and Togo’s cooperative security approach will depend on a sound understanding of the obstacles that hinder cooperation between the state, its representatives and the population. 

Against a backdrop of increasing attacks, fear and general mistrust, security forces must be uncompromising about protecting their sources. They should avoid abusive behaviour towards civilians such as racketeering, harassment on the roads, labelling and stigmatising communities, and human rights violations during operations. In the longer term, better security sector governance is also vital to ensure transparency, accountability and professionalism of the military and the police. 

It is also important that civilians aren’t seen solely as sources of information. Responses should, above all, strengthen trust between the people and the government and create platforms for discussion that enable the state to respond efficiently to community expectations and needs.

In early 2022, Togolese authorities launched an emergency programme for the Savanes Region to strengthen the population’s resilience. The programme’s effectiveness will depend on its ability to reduce the socio-economic vulnerabilities that extremists exploit to recruit members and gather support. Chief among these are improving people’s living conditions and safety.  

As the threat evolves, the impact of the various responses on civilians must be continually assessed so that necessary adjustments can be made. This will enable Benin and Togo’s authorities to be responsive to people’s needs and guarantee their safety — an essential recipe for long-term collaboration between the state and its people. DM

Jeannine Ella Abatan, Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Regional Office for West Africa, the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin.

First published by ISS Today.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Maverick News

‘Two-pot’ retirement system to kick in on 1 March 2024 – here’s how it will work
Malema the Must or Bust? ANC has (much) better options post-2024 elections
South Africa

Malema the Must or Bust? ANC has (much) better options post-2024 elections
Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Maverick News

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
Africa

Message to the African peace mission: Ukraine shares a history with Africa on the struggle for liberation
South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says
Business Maverick

South Africa risks losing $32bn on Russia stance, Stanlib says

TOP READS IN SECTION

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
Maverick News

Constantia killings and FBI-wanted ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova’s intriguing SA links
While ANC expulsion looms for Ace Magashule, SIU opens investigation into his Free State bursary scheme
Maverick News

While ANC expulsion looms for Ace Magashule, SIU opens investigation into his Free State bursary scheme
Records tumble as South Africa’s Dijana and Steyn conquer the Comrades Marathon
Maverick News

Records tumble as South Africa’s Dijana and Steyn conquer the Comrades Marathon
Zuma’s Stalingrad defence disintegrates after judges quash latest legal gambit in scathing judgment
Maverick News

Zuma’s Stalingrad defence disintegrates after judges quash latest legal gambit in scathing judgment
Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker’s infectious enthusiasm and player pride made him one of the greats
Maverick News

Ex-Bafana coach Clive Barker’s infectious enthusiasm and player pride made him one of the greats

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.