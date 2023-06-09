Sponsored Content

By PETCO
09 Jun 2023
0

Newly released data shows that several major South African brands are meeting targets when it comes to collecting and recycling the plastic packaging in which their products are sold, and keeping it out of the environment.

The audited data, released on June 8 by the country’s longest-standing producer responsibility organisation (PRO), PETCO, represents 2022 collection and recycling rates for the products its members have registered with the organisation, comprising mainly PET bottles, jars and their labels and closures. 

These members include Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Unilever, Tiger Brands, Twizza, The Beverage Company, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, among others

This comes one year after the promulgation of the Section 18 amendment to the National Environmental Management: Waste Act. Outlining now-mandatory extended producer responsibility (EPR), the regulations require packaging producers – brand owners, retailers and importers – to comply with stipulated annual targets for the improved design, collection and recycling of post-consumer product packaging in a bid to move the country towards a more circular economy.

Formed in 2004 as a then-voluntary PRO, PETCO administers dedicated EPR schemes for a range of packaging materials on behalf of its members. It assists members with the sustainable design of product packaging and supports the nationwide collection and recycling of PET bottles and their associated plastic closures and labels that end up in the same waste stream.

In 2022, PETCO members placed 121 369 tonnes of packaging on the South African market, comprising mainly PET beverage bottles, home and personal care bottles, edible oil bottles, food bottles and jars, plus their associated labels and closures, as well as minor volumes of PET strapping, shrink sleeves and thermoforms.

Of this volume, 69%, or 83 967 tonnes of post-consumer packaging, was collected for recycling, with a total recycling rate of 66% achieved. 

In addition, PETCO’s financial support for one of its contracted recycling partners facilitated the availability of 25 000 tonnes of food-grade recycled PET (rPET) for inclusion in new product packaging, helping the broader sector to meet its recycled content targets.

The data also reveals that PETCO helped its members surpass Year 1 government targets for collecting: 

  • PET beverage bottles
  • plastic PET oil bottles
  • single-use PET products – covering home, food and personal care
  • polyolefin rigids

PETCO chief executive officer Cheri Scholtz said she was proud of the role the organisation played in driving change across the packaging value chain towards a circular economy in which “packaging can be repurposed back into packaging”.

While PROs struggled to come to grips with the Year 1 reporting requirements set by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Scholtz said the organisation had used its 17 years of experience operating under a voluntary model to assist its members in transitioning to the mandatory EPR environment.

“The results we’ve achieved are due to the commitment of our members. We appreciate their partnership and inputs in navigating this new EPR space together.”

Scholtz said PETCO had developed a new, more robust EPR declaration system to simplify the reporting process for members.

“In order to report more accurately on the various identified products for which we’ve enabled the collection, PETCO undertook a bale characterisation study to better understand the typical composition of a PET bale which is purchased by our contracted recyclers.

“In combination, through our member declarations, regular recycler audits and bale sampling assessments, we are able to report with greater granularity. This assists us to meet our DFFE reporting requirements and shows our diverse membership how we are tracking their particular identified products,” said Scholtz. 

This year, PETCO also introduced an EPR scheme for liquid board packaging (LBP), which will be included in the reporting for Year 2.

“In offering an EPR scheme for LBP, we see immediate synergies for a number of our members that already sell products in both PET and LBP. We also know that the waste streams within which we work are not exclusive to PET and, as such, expanding our focus to include LBP is relatively simple for our teams in the field.

“In Year 2, we will continue with our member engagement workshops and work closely with our members for higher impact.

“PETCO remains committed to working with our members and all tiers of government to achieve EPR regulatory targets and to enable our members to meet their reporting requirements, both Section 18 EPR requirements and their own. We’ll continue to lead the implementation of EPR in South Africa,” said Scholtz.

Speak to us about becoming a member. Email [email protected] or click here to request a call-back. DM

 

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
Maverick News

Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
‘We have failed you, the people of Hammanskraal,’ says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘We have failed you, the people of Hammanskraal,’ says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa to call China’s Xi while Cabinet silent on moving BRICS Summit
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to call China’s Xi while Cabinet silent on moving BRICS Summit
Stormers equity deal set to be ratified this weekend, but private investment is no silver bullet in salary arms race
Maverick News

Stormers equity deal set to be ratified this weekend, but private investment is no silver bullet in salary arms race
Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson; SA risks losing R612bn in export revenue over 'non-aligned’ stance - economist
Ukraine Crisis

Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson; SA risks losing R612bn in export revenue over 'non-aligned’ stance – economist

TOP READS IN SECTION

Strauss & Co’s June Timed Online Auction Features Renowned Contemporary and Early 20th Century Artists
Maverick Life

Strauss & Co’s June Timed Online Auction Features Renowned Contemporary and Early 20th Century Artists
Twelve reasons to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series
Sponsored Content

Twelve reasons to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series
The local construction sector can ignite the fuse on SA’s infrastructure renewal
Our Burning Planet

The local construction sector can ignite the fuse on SA’s infrastructure renewal
United Nations Aligned Global Surgery Foundation Appoints Mr Rali Mampeule to its Transitional High-Level Council.
Sponsored Content

United Nations Aligned Global Surgery Foundation Appoints Mr Rali Mampeule to its Transitional High-Level Council.
From Meltdown to Meticulous: Decoding the drama of US Banking Crises
Sponsored Content

From Meltdown to Meticulous: Decoding the drama of US Banking Crises

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted