Maverick Life

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – amazing, spectacular, and superior!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – amazing, spectacular, and superior!
Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, in action in the animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. (Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation)
By Kervyn Cloete
09 Jun 2023
0

Just like its young protagonist, the Spider-Verse has matured and proclaimed it can do the impossible — match its monumental predecessor. 

Ditching the worn-out Peter Parker story to give the more modern incarnation of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) a chance under the webbed mask — and by also boasting a visual style unlike anything else out there — 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wasn’t so much a movie as it was an epochal event. There’s a definitive “Before Spider-Verse” and “After Spider-Verse” marker on the entertainment biz timeline. The Oscar-winning animated blockbuster would become almost universally regarded as the best Spider-Man movie ever made, but everybody knows that the problem with reaching the top is that there’s nowhere to go but down. Here’s the thing about Spider-Man though: he can always swing higher!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the next chapter in this planned trilogy (originally titled “Across the Spider-Verse Part 2”, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is already queued up for March 2024) and it would be easy to dismiss it as just another franchise cash-grab. However, much like Miles himself boldly declaring that he can achieve the impossible, directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson, working off a script by writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller with David Callaham, have somehow managed to make that rare sequel that actually exceeds its already-brilliant predecessor.

Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man in action in the animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. (Image: Supplied)

And right from the get-go, Across the Spider-Verse swings for the stratosphere as we check in with fan-favourite Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) aka Spider-Woman in a captivating prologue. Like so much of what would transpire over the course of the breathless 140-minute runtime, this short sequence, delving into Gwen’s past while also catching us up with what she’s been up to since she helped Miles save the multiverse and returned to her own universe, is steeped in emotion.

This is possibly the big noticeable difference with this sequel. In the time since the events of the first film — much to the dismay of his wonderfully relatable parents, Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry) and Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Vélez) — Miles has grown up… and so has this franchise. Into the Spider-Verse had plenty of emotional beats, but this time things are “darker” even though there’s plenty of silliness and levity throughout. An early sequence introducing Jason Schwartzman’s villain, The Spot, as Miles’s new “nemesis” is a barrel of laughs. Rather, the animated Spider-Verse has matured — characters are confronted with weighty family issues tinged with heartbreak, twists and revelations are dramatic gut punches, and almost the entirety of the frenetic, action-packed third act will have you holding your breath in dread anticipation.

Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales as Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse. (Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation)

It’s actually goofy D-lister The Spot’s exploration of his powers that kicks off this rollicking ride, which in turn leads to not only Gwen Stacy’s return to Miles’ life, but also the introduction of the Spider-Society, a group of Spider-People from hundreds of different parallel realities, led by the intense Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) aka Spider-Man 2099 on a mission to safeguard the Multiverse. Also introduced into the mix is a pregnant, motorcycle-riding Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman (Issa Rae); the magically powered (and magically haired) Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India (Karan Soni); the anarchistic, anti-establishment Hobie Brown aka Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya); and the return of Miles’s mentor, Peter B Parker (Jake Johnson), who has since become the father to a super-powered baby. There are far more blink-and-you-miss-it cameos, and even a shout-out to “Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999”, with each character rendered in a distinct style.

Across the Spider-Verse

A still from the animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. (Image: Supplied)

More than just their looks though, the characters get really strong story arcs, allowing the voice actors to properly dig in their proverbial teeth (special mention to Moore, Steinfeld, Vélez, and Henry). If there’s a criticism to be made, it’s that Across the Spider-Verse can get chaotic in both its overarching plotting and beat-by-beat action at times, but when it comes to characterisation for the likes of Miles, Gwen, Peter, Rio, Jefferson, and even The Spot, the filmmakers never let the reins slip.

What helps sell all of this character drama, emotion, and breakneck action is a combo of head-bopping pop tunes underpinned by Daniel Pemberton’s gravitas-laden score, and, of course, the jaw-dropping “Just give them the Oscar now!” animation on display. Action beats are somehow bigger and more inventive than the first film, with more spider-y spectacle on display. It’s the sort of dazzling creative work that if you were to pause this film at any point and make a screenshot, you would have a piece of art you would want to hang on your wall.

Miles Morales as Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). (Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation)

Whereas Into the Spider-Verse was set in Miles’ pop-art-inspired rendition of Brooklyn, with half a dozen uniquely styled characters from different universes just crashing his party, here we actually get to explore some of those multiversal locations. Gwen’s Earth-65 universe is a particular standout as a painterly creation of moody colours and jazzy highlights that drips and runs based on the emotional context of the scene. It’s just one of many such distinct vistas we’ll zip to in this truly cinematic multiverse of madness, mixing together numerous art styles and even several live-action bits. 

A still from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. (Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation)

The result of all this increased maturity and elevation of creative filmmaking is that Across the Spider-Verse is essentially the Empire Strikes Back of this trilogy. All in all, this is not just the newly crowned champ of Spider-Man movies, but one of the best comic book movies ever made. To borrow from the many adjectives used to preface Spider-Man’s comic book titles, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is amazing, spectacular, and SUPERIOR! DM

This story was first published on Pfangirl.com

Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is available in South Africa in cinemas, including Imax, from 2 June.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
Maverick News

Ayepyep to State Capture – the Western Cape’s chronically converging gang and ‘security’ problems
‘We have failed you, the people of Hammanskraal,’ says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘We have failed you, the people of Hammanskraal,’ says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa to call China’s Xi while Cabinet silent on moving BRICS Summit
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to call China’s Xi while Cabinet silent on moving BRICS Summit
Stormers equity deal set to be ratified this weekend, but private investment is no silver bullet in salary arms race
Maverick News

Stormers equity deal set to be ratified this weekend, but private investment is no silver bullet in salary arms race
Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson; SA risks losing R612bn in export revenue over 'non-aligned’ stance - economist
Ukraine Crisis

Zelensky visits flood-hit Kherson; SA risks losing R612bn in export revenue over 'non-aligned’ stance – economist

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Maverick News

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Maverick News

ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.