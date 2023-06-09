Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Armada of Freedom maritime festival starts in Rouen, and more from around the world

Armada of Freedom maritime festival starts in Rouen, and more from around the world
Sailors perform on the three-masted sailboat 'Cuauhtemoc' flying the Mexican flag, in the Seine river during Armada 2023, in Rouen, France, 08 June 2023. Armada 2023 is the 8th edition of an event which gathers the most beautiful vessels in the world in the quays of Rouen. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
By Maverick Life Editors
09 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

The three-masted ‘Cuauhtemoc’ tall ship, flying the Mexican flag, sails in the Seine River during Armada 2023, in Rouen, France, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

The three-masted ‘Cuauhtemoc’ tall ship, flying the Mexican flag, sails in the Seine River during Armada 2023, in Rouen, France, 08 June 2023. Armada 2023, also known as the Armada of Freedom, is the 8th edition of this event which gathers tall ships from around the world in the quays of Rouen. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

The three-masted ‘Cuauhtemoc’ tall ship, flying the Mexican flag, sails in the Seine River during Armada 2023, in Rouen, France, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Merijn Tinga, Dutch environmental activist known as Plastic Soup Surfer, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 June 2023, before his 1800km and 30 days surfing trip from Oslo to London where he will meet the British Minister of the Environment. The trip aims to quickly introduce a deposit fee in the UK. He also campaigned for reducing plastic pollution and plastic soup. EPA-EFE/Koen van Weel

Merijn Tinga, Dutch environmental activist known as Plastic Soup Surfer, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 June 2023, before his 1800km and 30 days surfing trip from Oslo to London where he will meet the British Minister of the Environment.  EPA-EFE/Koen van Weel

Queen Sofia poses with a Sea Lion during her visit to the Madrid Zoo for the World Day of the Seas and Oceans on June 08, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The explosion of a Russian artillery shell targeting an Amphibious ATV during flood evacuations in Kherson, Ukraine, 08 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June, leading to the flooding of several settlements. EPA-EFE/STAS KOZLIUK

Filipino villagers living at the foot of the Mayon volcano are seen during a mass evacuation in Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, 09 June 2023. More than 20,000 residents living around Mayon volcano’s danger zone are being evacuated in schools, gymnasiums, and tents amid impending eruption. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino villagers living at the foot of Mayon volcano ride on a makeshift cart pulled by a water buffalo during a mass evacuation in Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, 09 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Cornet Euan Robson (C) and his equestrian supporters leave St Leonards to ride the outlying marches during the Common Riding on June 9, 2023, in Hawick, Scotland. Hawick Common Riding is the first of the annual Border events, it celebrates the capture of an English Flag from a raiding party in 1514 by the youth of Hawick at Hornshole and the ancient custom of riding the marches or boundaries of the common land. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A person lies on the ground as horses are paraded along the ‘flashing lane’ during the Appleby Horse Fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, 09 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Spanish rider Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing team in action during the free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, 09 June 2023. The 2023 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy will be held at the Mugello Circuit race track on 11 June. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Spanish rider Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP team in action during the free practice session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, 09 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

People dressed as devils dance in front of the San Atanasio church, during the celebration of Corpus Christi in Villa de Los Santos, Panama, 08 June 2023. To the rhythm of drums and castanets, dozens of ‘devils’ with their handmade masks dance into the church of La Villa de Los Santos after being granted ‘pardon’ by a bishop marking the high point of the traditional Corpus Christi celebration in Villa de Los Santos. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A person dressed as El Gran Diablo (The Great Devil) dances in front of the San Atanasio church, during the celebration of Corpus Christi in Villa de Los Santos, Panama, 08 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

G. Nyamjantsan aka Jaya of Mongolian band The Hu performs on the main stage at the Greenfield Openair Festival in Interlaken, Switzerland, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

B. Enkhsaikhan aka Enkush of Mongolian band The Hu performs on the main stage at the Greenfield Openair Festival in Interlaken, Switzerland, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

Fans of German punk rock band ‘Swiss und die Andern’ sing at the Greenfield Openair Festival in Interlaken, Switzerland, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

People dance the waltz with the illuminated Schoenbrunn Palace in the background as the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs onstage during the ‘Summer Night Concert’ (Sommernachtskonzert) at the Schoenbrunn Palace gardens, in Vienna, Austria, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

People attend a concert of the German band Rammstein at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany 08 June 2023. Despite sexual abuse accusations against the band’s lead singer, the concerts in Munich, scheduled for 7-11 June, were not cancelled but the area in front of the stage for fans, referred to as ‘Row Zero,’ will not be used and the after-show parties also have been cancelled. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

Participants march during the annual Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 08 June 2023. This year Tel Aviv municipality marks 25 years since the first Pride parade in 1998 and expects hundreds of thousands to take part in the Pride events. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

People dance and wave rainbow flags during the annual Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Clergymen participate in the Corpus Christi Day procession in Lisbon, Portugal, 08 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM

Stuart Manley of Wales lines before plays his second shot on the 11th hole on Day Two of the Andalucia Challenge de Cadiz at Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri on June 9, 2023, in Cadiz, Andalucia, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Workers wash windows on a skyscraper, in Shanghai, China, 08 June 2023 (issued 09 June 2023). China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up to 0.2 percent in May 2023, from April’s 26-month low of 0.1 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on 09 June. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI DM

