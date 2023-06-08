Business Maverick

NATURE-POSITIVE FUTURE

Waste not, want not: The circular economy makes business sense

Waste not, want not: The circular economy makes business sense
(Image: iStock)
By Georgina Crouth
08 Jun 2023
0

The recent World Circular Economy Forum conference explored fresh thinking around protecting nature.

It’s the largest event of its kind in the world, hosted this year in Helsinki, Finland, a city that lives not only close to nature, but within it.

It’s for this reason that, at this seventh World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) conference, protecting the environment and our future are at the heart of every discussion. So is capitalism. One thing’s for sure: there’s plenty of money to be made in not wasting resources.

Although the war in Europe and the global economic crisis might be persistent concerns – underscored by unequivocal positions of support for Ukraine pronounced atop some of the Finnish capital’s most prominent buildings – the organisers of the WCEF 2023 are working to create awareness about a nature-positive future in which the natural environment is preserved.

Without harvesting collective energies to drive this circular economy, Sitra (the Finnish Innovation Fund), Nordic Innovation and partners from around the world say they fear that within the next five years, biodiversity loss will become as big a political and economic issue as climate change is today.

Sitra is a public foundation that operates directly under the supervision of the Finnish parliament. The foundation, which operates independently with the help of a healthy endowment, has reached the stage where investments in the circular economy have increased momentum and the government is wholeheartedly committed to the project.

At first focused on problems in nature – pollution, the ozone layer, climate change – Sitra has now redirected its focus to nature loss and aims to encourage fresh thinking about the use of virgin resources and reducing the use of such dwindling resources in the system.

Jyrki Katainen, the president of Sitra and former prime minister of Finland, told delegates at the plenary session that the private and public sectors have done a significant amount of work to address climate change.

Next steps

“We believe that this has paved the way for the next steps, where nature loss – biodiversity loss – is going to be learnt (experienced) faster than what was the case with climate change.”

Looking at what the world has been doing to address biodiversity loss in recent decades, the classic answer has been to set up conservation areas. That might be important, but it is simply not sufficient. 

If the world ever reaches the United Nations’ sustainability goals to protect 30% of our water and land areas, we should question what happens to the most important issue –  the 70% that is not envisaged to be protected: the built environment, agricultural, forestry and other areas, he said.

It’s for this reason that the attention needs to be shifted to the circular economy: how the market economy can produce more efficiently, in harmony with nature.

“Without answering or finding solutions to these questions, we cannot address biodiversity loss. This is where the circular economy comes in, because it is a significant answer to addressing biodiversity loss. 

“The more we reuse resources that have already been extracted, the less we need to use raw virgin material, which is why businesses need to be encouraged to change their business model towards circularity,” said Katainen.

André Küüsvek, the president and CEO of Nordic Investment Bank, said the bank had run programmes for years on circularity and the circular economy, to assist companies to adapt their business models. In their experience, many companies wanted to participate in the circular economy but they still lacked the knowledge, insight and understanding of how it could practically be done.

“Regulations are important, but a transformation to a sustainable future and to combat biodiversity loss cannot be done without industry adapting to this near future.”

Küüsvek said 170 companies had participated in their programme for companies from all five Nordic countries to develop and implement a circular business model. It has been published in an open-source playbook to allow the rest of the world to see what and how it is being done in Scandinavia.

Linear economy is failing people

Valerie Hickey is the global director for environment, natural resources and the blue economy at the World Bank.

She highlighted that we’re living in a world where primary resources are getting more scarce, overall goods and services are less affordable, and governments are in a debt crisis.

“So circularity is not just a nice-to-have. It’s an absolute must-have because, at the end of the day, it’s an efficiency and affordability agenda.”

The World Bank, she said, is in the business of ending poverty and is committed to ending extreme poverty by 2030. But it is desperately failing at doing that.

“We live in a world today where there are 828 million people who are going to go to bed hungry tonight. That number was 690 million people eight years ago. The numbers are getting worse, people are getting poorer and our business is failing.”

It’s because the linear economy is failing people and not delivering for everybody.

“We’re in a doom and gloom loop that we have to get out of, and that’s the promise of a circular economy…”

As Katainen pointed out, the circular economy is not about charity: it makes business sense from a purely capitalist perspective. DM

Georgina Crouth was hosted at the WCEF 2023 by Sitra.

Examples of circular economy solutions in Denmark:

In 2021, Denmark reached a 93% return percentage of disposable packaging, recycling 1.9 billion cans and bottles for reuse. This was largely because of the Danish deposit and return system for recycling drink cans and bottles.

This common circular return system makes it possible to turn in your used beverage containers in supermarkets and kiosks across Denmark, while receiving a deposit in return as cash.

Circular social housing project

With the building industry responsible for a sizable amount of global CO2 emissions, the need for a circular approach to construction and design is required. One way to do so is to recycle or reuse building materials. 

A prime example of this is The Circle House, which is expected to be completed north of the Danish city of Aarhus in 2023. A total of 90% of The Circle House’s building material will be able to be demounted and reused or resold without loss of value.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Resigned McIlroy a ‘sacrificial lamb’ after PGA Tour-Saudi merger
Maverick News

Resigned McIlroy a ‘sacrificial lamb’ after PGA Tour-Saudi merger
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Home Affairs extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits by further six months
Maverick News

Home Affairs extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits by further six months
Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Money putts a hole in one after PGA Tour abandons opposition to LIV Golf and merges with Saudi outfit
Maverick News

Money putts a hole in one after PGA Tour abandons opposition to LIV Golf and merges with Saudi outfit
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Democracy dies behind closed doors — open the Lady R inquiry
Maverick News

Democracy dies behind closed doors — open the Lady R inquiry
How the war in Ukraine will be won: David fells Goliath, and then the negotiating table
Maverick News

How the war in Ukraine will be won: David fells Goliath, and then the negotiating table

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.