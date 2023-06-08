Business Maverick
Uber Will Let You Rent Out Your Car in Sustainability Push
Uber Technologies Inc. will make it possible to rent out your car on its app, with a peer-to-peer car-sharing service aimed at making its ride-hailing business more sustainable.
Uber Carshare is one of a slate of new features the company unveiled on Thursday at its Go-Get Zero sustainability event in London. Car-sharing is part of Uber’s plan to become a zero-emissions platform by 2040. “By turning any car into a shared car, you’re increasing efficiency and contributing to more livable neighborhoods,” Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post.
Uber’s service will compete with companies like Turo and GetAround, which operate car-sharing marketplaces in the US.
