The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series, the latest addition to Xiaomi’s lineup, continues this tradition with a range of impressive features and capabilities to suit every user.

Cutting-edge performance

The Redmi Note 12 series delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and app usage. Each device comes equipped with a powerful MediaTek or Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood, as well as ample RAM. Whether users are browsing the web, editing photos, or running data-heavy and demanding applications, these smartphones offer the necessary horsepower to handle it all.

Stunning display

The Redmi Note 12 series boasts vibrant and immersive displays, with screen sizes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8 inches. Featuring FHD+ or QHD+ resolutions and AMOLED or IPS LCD panels, these devices offer crisp, sharp visuals, accurate and vibrant colour reproduction, and excellent contrast levels. It doesn’t matter if the user is watching a movie, playing a video game, or scrolling through social media, the Redmi Note 12 series offers a highly impressive visual experience.

Redefining smartphone photography

The cameras on the Redmi Note 12 Series are what really set these devices apart from their competitors. Users can capture stunning photos and videos through their advanced camera systems that feature a versatile array of lenses, including wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensors. These enable users to explore their creativity and capture every moment with precision.

Additionally, features like AI scene detection, night mode, and advanced image processing algorithms ensure excellent results in various lighting conditions.

Battery longevity

Users can wave goodbye to frequent charging with the Redmi Note 12 series’ robust battery life. Equipped with high-capacity batteries, these devices can easily last throughout the day, even with heavy usage.

In addition, fast charging, ranging from 33W to 120W support, ensures that users spend less time connected to a power source and more time using their devices, and the Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is able to charge a smartphone in under 20 minutes. All three devices come with a 5,000mAh battery of standout quality and offers more capacity than many of the industry’s top flagship devices.

Ample storage options

The Redmi Note 12 series offers generous storage options, allowing users to store all their photos, videos, apps, and files without worrying about running out of space. Users can choose from different variants with varying storage capacities, or expand the storage further with the help of a microSD card, ensuring they have ample room for all their digital content.

Premium, sleek design

With its sleek and premium design, the Redmi Note 12 series oozes sophistication. These devices feature slim profiles, bezel-less displays, and sturdy construction, making them comfortable to hold and visually appealing.

Some users prefer a classic design and others a more modern aesthetic, so the Redmi Note 12 series offers options to suit every taste. Moreover, they come in a range of colours, including grey, white, mint, blue, and black – depending on the model.

Enhanced security

Another area where the Redmi Note 12 series stands out is through enhanced security. The devices feature advanced biometric authentication options, including a convenient fingerprint sensor or the cutting-edge technology of facial recognition.

These smartphones offer several options and security updates to keep devices secure, ensuring that only the intended user has access to their personal information.

Customisable user interface

Through MIUI, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series offers a highly customisable user interface, enabling users to tweak their smartphone experience to their preferences. From themes and icon packs to gesture controls and system-wide dark mode, the range offers a wide range of customisation options. This ensures that everyone can personalise their device to make it uniquely theirs.

5G connectivity

When it comes to connectivity, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G supports 5G connectivity. This enables faster internet speeds and improved network performance, enhancing the overall mobile experience.

Impressive audio capabilities

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Series devices offer impressive audio quality, whether through the built-in speakers or headphone output. In addition, the Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a Dolby Vision and incorporates Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, to bring a first-class immersive sound experience to users, while they are listening to music, consuming media, or playing video games.

Value for money

Xiaomi devices, including the Redmi Note 12 series, often offer excellent value for money. They are crammed with features, offering the best the industry has to offer, at top-of-the-line specifications at a highly competitive price point.

Wide availability

Xiaomi is renowned for its widespread availability in many regions around the world. This means that users are likely to find the Redmi Note 12 series all over, making them easy to purchase, and importantly, easy to fix should they get damaged.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, and the Redmi Note 12, will all be available from Vodacom. DM