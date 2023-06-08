Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps protest demanding repatriation to Myanmar

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps protest demanding repatriation to Myanmar
Bangladesh immigration police personnel check the papers of delegation members as they get ready to depart from the Teknaf-Myanmar transit jetty, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, 05 May 2023. A delegation of 27 people, including 20 Rohingya people from refugee camps in Bangladesh, will visit Maungdaw in Myanmar's Rakhine state to look at preparations for a planned move of 1,000 Rohingya refugees at the end of this month. The Human Rights Watch commented on the 'pilot repatriation' effort saying that Bangladesh authorities should suspend plans to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar 'where their lives and liberty would be at grave risk'. EPA-EFE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON
By Reuters
08 Jun 2023
0

Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh protested on Thursday, demanding to be repatriated to Myanmar, so they can leave behind the squalid camps that they have lived in since fleeing a brutal military crackdown in their homeland in 2017.

More than a million Rohingya are crammed in the camps in southeastern Bangladesh, which have become the world’s largest refugee settlement. Most a crackdown by Myanmar’s military almost six years ago, though some have been there for longer.

During Thursday’s demonstrations across the sprawling camps, refugees, young and old, waved placards and chanted slogans.

“No more refugee life. No verification. No security. No interview. We want quick repatriation through UNHCR data card. We want to go back to our motherland,” the placards read. “Let’s go back to Myanmar. Don’t try to stop repatriation.”

Rohingya community leader Mohammad Jashim said he was keen to return to Myanmar but wanted citizenship rights guaranteed.

“We are the citizens of Myanmar by birth. We want to go back home with all our rights, including citizenship, free movement, livelihood, safety, and security,” he told Reuters.

“We want the United Nations to help us to go back to our motherland. We want the world community to help us to save our rights in Myanmar,” he added.

Attempts to begin repatriation in 2018 and 2019 failed as the refugees, fearing prosecution, refused to go back.

And a group of 20 Rohingya Muslims told Reuters they would not return to Myanmar to “be confined in camps” after visiting their homeland as part of pilot scheme aimed at encouraging voluntary repatriation. A Bangladesh official said the pilot scheme envisaged about 1,100 refugees returning to Myanmar, but no date had been set.

The U.N refugee agency (UNHCR) said every refugee had “an inalienable right” to return to their home country, but that returns also had to be voluntary.

Myanmar’s military had until recently shown little inclination to take back any Rohingya, who have for years been regarded as foreign interlopers in Myanmar and denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.

Densely populated Bangladesh says that the refugees’ repatriation to Myanmar is the only solution to the crisis. Local communities have been increasingly hostile towards the Rohingya as international aid agencies funding for the refugees has been drying up.

The World Food Programme recently cut the monthly food allocation to $8 per person from $10 earlier.

“Our situation is only deteriorating. What future do we have here?” asked refugee Mohammed Taher, as he stood with other protesters.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Putin after crunch Cabinet meeting and ahead of Africa-led peace mission
Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Maverick News

Mzwanele Manyi sworn in as EFF MP a month after joining the Red Berets
Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Maverick News

ConCourt demands answers from Motsoaledi, Home Affairs over three-year delay in immigration case
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape

TOP READS IN SECTION

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Russia-Ukraine war into uncharted territory
Newsdeck

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Russia-Ukraine war into uncharted territory
I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Hollywood actor becomes latest arrested in 6 Jan Capitol assault
Newsdeck

Hollywood actor becomes latest arrested in 6 Jan Capitol assault
Hundreds of forest fires still out of control in Canada
Newsdeck

Hundreds of forest fires still out of control in Canada
NYC Mayor urges citizens to wear masks to battle Canadian wildfire smog
Newsdeck

NYC Mayor urges citizens to wear masks to battle Canadian wildfire smog

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.