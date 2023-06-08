The HUAWEI P60 Pro was recently put through a rigorous DXOMARK Camera test, ranking No.1 against strong contenders in the market. The smartphone’s performance, video and zoom quality were indicated as outstanding.

Below is a breakdown on the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s Ultra Lighting Night Vision Telephoto Camera compared to the periscope telephoto found in other imaging flagships, the innovative camera interface of the HUAWEI P60 Pro and the XMAGE imaging style that integrate HUAWEI’s commitment to realism in photography.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro’s Ultra Lighting Night Vision Telephoto Camera

Traditional periscope telephoto cameras in smartphones have limitations due to their smaller photosensitive sensors and smaller aperture, resulting in a compromised ability to capture details in low-light environments. However, the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s Ultra Lighting Lens Group’s Telephoto camera overcomes these limitations. With its RYYB SuperSensing sensor and the industry’s largest F2.1 large aperture telephoto camera, it captures more light than ever before. This breakthrough enables revolutionary low-light telephoto photography, allowing users to capture stunning details in dark-lit environments. Moreover, the super light-sensing and focusing capabilities of the telephoto module introduce the Super Moon Scene, enabling users to photograph the moon in crystal clarity while preserving foreground and midground details.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro goes beyond merely incorporating a 1-inch sensor and upgrades the entire optical system. Through a redesigned optical system, the Ultra Lighting Main Camera boasts the industry’s largest F1.4 physical aperture, and a high-transmittance lens group. Despite these improvements, HUAWEI maintains the thin and portable build of the smartphone. The enhanced optical system enables the lens to capture significantly more than a 1-inch outsole camera, which often increases the thickness of smartphones due to the larger sensor size.

XMAGE style: HUAWEI’s unique imaging brand

HUAWEI has established the XMAGE imaging platform by leveraging the expertise of its Research and Development division, collaboration with research institutes, and feedback from millions of users. XMAGE focuses on capturing the reality that users perceive, incorporating realism as a crucial foundation of its imaging style. The Bright and Vivid filter styles of XMAGE add distinctive tones to the original colours, enriching the images, while accurately rendering light, shadows, and details. This results in stunning effects for various scenes, such as sunsets, greenery, people, and food.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro stands out as a game-changer in the realm of smartphone photography. Its revolutionary camera technology, including the Ultra Lighting Night Vision Telephoto Camera and Ultra Lighting Main Camera, sets new benchmarks for low-light photography and imaging prowess. With an intuitive camera interface and the XMAGE imaging style emphasising authenticity.

Stand a chance to win

HUAWEI is calling on the “everyday, the always ready to capture the moment” enthusiast. Capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and share your moment (photograph or video) with us and stand a chance to win a share of R200 000 worth of prizes the #SeeTheUnseen competition brought to you by the HUAWEI P60 Pro.

How to Enter?

Capture your moment (photograph or video) of the #SeeTheUnSeen” tell us in a short sentence about your moment. For more information Click here.

Entry Points:

Enter via the HUAWEI’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the

instructions and share your moment; or Listen to Jacaranda FM to enter via the radio promotion and/or enter via Jacaranda FM’s social media. Enter via SuperSport United FC social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment; or Enter via GQ’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment.

Exciting hey!!! So, what are you waiting for?

Get capturing and sharing #SeeTheUnSeen and stand a chance to win a share of

R200 000 worth of prizes. Various T’s & C’s apply.

At just R24 999, the smartphone is available for purchase from the HUAWEI online store and selected Vodacom, Cell C, Telkom and MTN retail stores. DM