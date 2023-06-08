Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia feels upward rates pressure; equities decline: market wrap

Asia feels upward rates pressure; equities decline: market wrap
The entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
By Bloomberg
08 Jun 2023
0

Yields on government bonds rose in Australia, Japan and Southeast Asia while Treasuries held their sharp move from the previous session as investors reassessed the risks from inflation.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose around 16 basis points in Australia and 12 basis points in New Zealand while Japanese yields of the same maturity edged about two basis points higher. The yield on Australia’s three-year note touched the highest level since 2012. Government bond yields in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia also rose.

The unexpected decision by the Bank of Canada to restart its rate-hiking campaign — which followed an increase earlier in the week in Australia — had immediate impact across global markets. It spurred traders to boost wagers on Federal Reserve rate increases, with swaps at one point fully pricing in a quarter-point hike for the July meeting. Bets for next week’s decision edged higher but still priced less than 40% odds of such an increase.

The moves in Japan, meanwhile, were heavily influenced by GDP data that was much stronger than estimated, with the economy expanding 2.7% in the first quarter versus projections for 1.9% growth. The news also saw the yen strengthen.

Treasury yields stabilised in Asian trading after a sharp increase across the curve Wednesday that added 14 basis points to the 10-year benchmark.

A gauge of Asian equities fell, weighed down by weakness in Chinese stocks. Benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and Japan also declined slightly. Investors were also focused on a potential new record high for Indian equity benchmarks after a recent rally.

Overnight in the US, tech shares bore the brunt of jitters over higher rates, sending the S&P 500 down for a second day this week and the Nasdaq 100 to its worst day since April. Contracts on the US benchmarks were marginally lower in Asian trading.

“Given the rally that we’ve had, it would be normal to see a bit of a pause, particularly in the context that we see where rates might plateau quite soon, but stay higher for longer,” Virginie Maisonneuve, global chief investment officer for equities at Allianz Global Investors, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Bridgewater Associates’ billionaire founder Ray Dalio said while interest rates won’t go much higher, the economy will get worse. 

“We are at the beginning of a late, big-cycle debt crisis when you are producing too much debt and have a shortage of buyers,” Dalio said from the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York.

The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep rates on hold in its decision Thursday. Bloomberg Economics economist Abhishek Gupta sees the central bank switching its policy stance to neutral, tempering its shift with hawkish rhetoric that reflects rising upside risks to inflation.

Elsewhere, gold advanced, while oil slid after a rally on Wednesday and Bitcoin was little changed, hovering around $26,400. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
South Africa

Business leaders join forces with Ramaphosa to tackle economic crisis, Eskom, crime and corruption
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Lottery lawyer trapped in own web of lies over misused millions meant for drug rehabilitation centre
Maverick News

Lottery lawyer trapped in own web of lies over misused millions meant for drug rehabilitation centre
Godongwana permanently sinks Eskom’s controversial exemption
South Africa

Godongwana permanently sinks Eskom’s controversial exemption

TOP READS IN SECTION

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Shrinking wallets mean retirement could be a pipe dream for many — Sanlam Benchmark Survey 2023
South Africa

Shrinking wallets mean retirement could be a pipe dream for many — Sanlam Benchmark Survey 2023
With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
Maverick News

With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
After the Bell: Fishing where the fish are
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Fishing where the fish are
These are the world’s 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023
Business Maverick

These are the world’s 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.