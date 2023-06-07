Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

World Environment Day celebrations, and more from around the globe

A grasshopper, east of San José, Costa Rica, 05 June 2023. The UNESCO office in Central America urged the region on 05 Juneto value its rich diversity and to work to restore the links between humans and nature, as well as to take actions to protect species and ecosystems. According to various studies, Central America is home to between 5% and 12% of the world's biodiversity, but it is also one of the world's most vulnerable areas to climate change and natural disasters. The World marks Environment Day on 05 June. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A leafhopper, east of San José, Costa Rica, 05 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A fly in the Poás area of Alajuela, Costa Rica, 05 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A stick insect in the Poás area of Alajuela, Costa Rica, 05 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A stick insect in the Poás area of Alajuela, Costa Rica, 05 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A frog from the grassland in the Poás area of Alajuela, Costa Rica, 05 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A yellow-breasted chat is seen, east of San Jose, Costa Rica, 05 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A person looks through an open panel in the sculpture ‘Earth Poetica’, a globe constructed from plastic waste by Israeli artist Beverly Barkat, in the lobby of 3 World Trade Center in New York, New York, USA, 05 June 2023. The sculpture went on display to mark World Environment Day and will be on view until December 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Jonathan Vafidis looks at the sculpture ‘Earth Poetica’ by Israeli Artist Beverly Barkat in the lobby of the 3 World Trade Center building on June 05, 2023, in New York City. Barket debuted her sculpture ‘Earth Poetica’ on the 50th anniversary of the U.N.’s World Environment Day in the lobby of a building in the World Trade Center complex overlooking Ground Zero. The sculpture, which is four meters in diameter, is made up of metal-framed panels and an inner skeleton of bamboo segments depicting the planet and its continents filled with plastic pollution accumulated from around the world. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Beverly Barkat’s “Earth Poetica”, made from tons of plastic waste collected worldwide, opens as a free public art installation at 3 World Trade Center on June 05, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for B.N. Barkat Holdings and Studio)

The sculpture ‘Earth Poetica’ by Israeli Artist Beverly Barkat is seen in the lobby of the 3 World Trade Center building on June 05, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Babu Kaji Maharjan, 82, walks with a handbag, slippers and a waistcoat he made from plastic waste at his home in Patan, Lalitpur, Nepal, 05 June 2023. Babu Kaji retired from his job at the age of sixty. One day after his retirement, he was walking in a vegetable market when he saw a 10-year-old girl making thread from plastic. “At that moment, I realized that I could make outfits and sell them using this waste material.” The ten-year-old girl became an inspiration in his life. Since that day, Babu Kaji has been making a variety of outfits, such as Nepali caps, shoes, waistcoats, and handbags. “Although I don’t have a formal showroom or shops to sell them, those who know about my products visit my home to purchase them. Foreigners especially like my products and buy them. Now, my daughter-in-law and friends bring plastic waste for me, so I don’t have to search for it myself. It takes about 300 plastic milk packages to make one handbag, and it takes about 3-4 days to complete. I believe that by using waste plastic, I am contributing to the environment, and I no longer have to depend on my sons for pocket money.” The World will mark 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on ‘solutions to plastic pollution’. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Babu Kaji Maharjan, 82, wearing a cap and a waistcoat he made with plastic waste from milk packaging looks on at his home in Patan, Lalitpur, Nepal, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Babu Kaji Maharjan, 82, makes a handbag using plastic milk packaging waste at his home in Patan, Lalitpur, Nepal, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Babu Kaji Maharjan, 82, makes a handbag using plastic milk packaging waste at his home in Patan, Lalitpur, Nepal, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A combination of photos shows a purse, a handbag, slippers and a waistcoat made from plastic waste by Babu Kaji Maharjan, 82, at his home in Patan, Lalitpur, Nepal, 05 June 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Shotaro Kawamura, President of Tokyo Kimono Shoes speaks at the store on June 06, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. In Japan, people generally only wear kimono (traditional Japanese robes that are often elaborately decorated with patterns and motifs) for special occasions. The company says that more than 30 trillion yen (about 215 billion USD) worth of kimonos are stored in chests across Japan, most of which are discarded without being worn again. The company aims to revitalize discarded Kimono into new products. Tokyo kimono shoes are made by skilled craftsmen at AxT Inc., which has been making shoes in Asakusa for about 70 years and are trying to make new use of kimono. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Shotaro Kawamura, President of Tokyo Kimono Shoes poses for a photograph at the store on June 06, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

A worker shovels plastic bottles at the T3 EPZ Limited, a local company that recycles polyethene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles into PET flakes for export, on World Environment Day in Machakos, Kenya, 05 June 2023. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A wastewater outflow pipe at low tide on Pagham Beach in Bognor Regis, UK, on Monday, June 5, 2023. As well as the threat of water shortages, underdeveloped pipes and treatment plants mean raw sewage is frequently dumped in rivers and the sea, causing environmental damage. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Members of the border defence team patrol on motorcycles in Changgo Township of Xigaze City, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, 02 June 2023 (issued 06 June 2023). In 2003, the border defence team established by Changgo’s police station consisted of only 15 members. In 2008, the team began expanding and it currently comprises 103 members. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Fei Maohua

Members of the border defence team prepare lunch in Changgo Township of Xigaze City, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, 02 June 2023 (issued 06 June 2023).  EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Jigme Dorji

Members of the border defence team patrol on motorcycles in Changgo Township of Xigaze City, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, 02 June 2023 (issued 06 June 2023). EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Jigme Dorji

British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly operates an unmanned demining vehicle as he visits members of the Halo Trust non-commercial charity organisation for demining, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hrebelky, on June 6, 2023, in Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Photo by Valentyn Ogirenko – Pool/Getty Images)

A worker calibrates a Lemur 2 drone on the production floor at the Brinc Drones facility in Seattle, Washington, US, on Monday, May 22, 2023. Ukraine forces and emergency responders have used Brinc Drones primarily for emergency response, but also to track and target Russian forces. Photographer: Grant Hindsley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023, in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC23 developer conference with the announcement of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Members of the media inspect the new Apple Vision Pro headset during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023, in Cupertino, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SSC Napoli’s head coach Luciano Spalletti celebrates the Scudetto, the trophy of the Italian Serie A Championship, during the ceremony after the Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs UC Sampdoria in Naples, Italy, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

SSC Napoli supporters celebrate the Scudetto, the trophy of the Italian Serie A Championship, in Naples, Italy, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

A mural dedicated to the late Diego Armando Maradona, former Argentina, Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcellona, SSC Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys footballer and his daughter Dalma Nerea at Centro Sportivo Paradiso on June 05, 2023, in Soccavo, Naples, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Political satire artist Kaya Mar holds his painting showing Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of Prince Harry’s arrival at the High Court in London, Britain, 06 June 2023. Prince Harry is to give evidence over the phone hacking trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Harry is seeking damages against the Daily Mirror over unlawful information gathering through phone hacking. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Britain’s Prince Harry leaves the High Court in London, Britain, 06 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

People attend a protest against a deportation centre in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany, 05 June 2023. People took part in the protest against a planned construction of a deportation centre for asylum seekers at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and the current German deportation practice. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Some of a group of 58 migrants arrive at the port of Arrecife, Lanzarote island, Canary Islands, Spain, after they were rescued at sea as they were trying to reach the Spanish coast, 05 June 2023. A total of 220 migrants have arrived in Lanzarote in less than 24 hours. EPA-EFE/Adriel Perdomo

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, leads the joint liturgy with the Macedonian Orthodox church at the Church of Saint Sophia in Ohrid, North Macedonia, 05 June 2023. The joint liturgy concludes the integration of once two church fractions in the Macedonian Orthodox Church, after Patriarch Porfirije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, announced on 24 May 2022, that the Serbian church has recognized the autocephaly of the Macedonian Orthodox Church after a decades-long dispute over the independence of Macedonian church. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A rooftop garden of a building in Singapore, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Singapore is confident that a rebound in travel that’s boosting the services sector will help the island’s economy avoid a recession this year despite a darkening global outlook. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM

