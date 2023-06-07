Mr Mampeule, a South African entrepreneur and Chairman of The Mampeule Foundation, is the sole Founding Donor of the The GSF project initiative. The GSF was launched by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (“UNITAR”) on Wednesday 22 January 2020 at a special event hosted by Brand South Africa at Brand SA Pavilion at World Economic Forum 2020 (“WEF”) Annual Meeting in Davos.

Mr Mampeule said, “As a founding patron of the GSF in 2020, it is an honour for me today to serve and collaborate with highly accomplished peers in the GSF’s High-Level Council who are committed to developing policies that will accelerate and expand the provision of surgical, obstetrical, and anaesthesia care for attaining better health for all”.

At the time of launch in 2020, Nikhil Seth, UN Assistant Secretary-General, Executive Director of UNITAR said he was proud that the first contributor to the Global Surgery Foundation was from the developing world.

“If there is a golden thread through the (UN’s) Sustainable Development Goals it is health. Without access to health care, including surgical care, we are not going to get there.” Mr Seth added.

Surgically avoidable deaths are six times more than the deaths of HIV, malaria and tuberculosis combined, which claim three (3) million lives. Yet the toll from surgically avertable deaths, most of them from the developing world, is in excess of seventeen (17) million per annum. This data and statistics resonate all too well with Mr Mampeule.

“I lost my sister, Refilwe, and her unborn child because the hospital in Tzaneen did not have the facilities to provide adequate medical care. Her passing brought to bear the fact that lack of access to surgical care was not unique to South Africa but common in developing countries. The realisation was a clarion call for me to do more to ensure that the world’s poor have adequate access to basic surgery and surgical care through coordinated research and funding strategies to support the development of surgical and trauma care in low-and middle-income countries. This ambition was the reason we as the Mampeule Foundation decided in 2019 to partner with the United Nations in the establishment of the Global Surgery Foundation and it remains our commitment today”, Mr Mampeule said.

About the Global Surgery Foundation

The GSF is a foundation pursuant to articles 80 and seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. The GSF works with governments and frontline providers to build surgical care systems that will save lives and decrease disability. As a common platform for global surgery stakeholders, the GSF focuses on the low and middle-income countries which are furthest behind. The GSF is governed by the Swiss Civil Code and its Statutes.

The GSF’s governance has been carefully designed to create a highly effective organization with strong and equitable representation, providing a strong guiding voice from clinicians and low- and middle-income countries.

The GSF is governed by a board of three distinguished directors that includes Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka the former UN Under-Secretary-General (USG) and Executive Director (ED) of UN Women and the Former Deputy-President of South Africa who joined the GSF in April 2022.

The bodies of the Foundation are:

The Foundation Board The High-Level Council The Technical Advisory Council

At the time of its launch Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebereyesus, Director-General of WHO, welcomed the creation of the GSF in light of its “aims to provide an inclusive platform that will bring together world leaders in surgical care, UN Member States, the private sector and civil society to facilitate worldwide efforts to build greater capacity in global surgery, including through training and increased funding”. DM

