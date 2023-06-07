Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Rally in Hong Kong stocks bolsters Asian equities: markets wrap

Rally in Hong Kong stocks bolsters Asian equities: markets wrap
A seeding rig prepares to plant spring wheat near Luseland, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo: Heywood Yu/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
07 Jun 2023
0

A gauge of Asian equities held a small gain on Wednesday, supported by a rally in Hong Kong stocks amid hopes for stimulus in China and a positive sign in geopolitics.

The city’s Hang Seng Index advanced more than 1%, set for the highest close in more than two weeks, while the market’s technology measure jumped by about twice that.

Japanese stocks erased gains amid selling in the electric appliances sector, a tick up in the yen and positioning ahead of an expiry in equity futures contracts.

With traders on the lookout for more government help to support China’s tepid economic recovery, optimism for stimulus is rising after authorities asked the nation’s biggest banks to lower their deposit rates. Bloomberg Economics expects the People’s Bank of China to lower its one-year benchmark interest rate “as soon as mid-June”.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit China in the coming weeks, providing scope for improvement in fraught relations between Washington and Beijing, which have weighed on stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At current valuations, it’s probably good to go a bit overweight on Chinese stocks, according to Ayaz Ebrahim, emerging market and Asia Pacific equities portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management. Morgan Stanley’s chief China equity strategist, Laura Wang, said she expected to see 9% earnings growth this year, supported by the government’s measures.

US stock futures were little changed on Wednesday. A rotation into financial shares on Tuesday suggested the breadth of the S&P 500’s recent rally might extend beyond technology soon. While a decline in Apple Inc. crimped gains, the benchmark gauge still rose 0.2%. The KBW Regional Bank index added more than 5% and the Russell 2000 climbed 2.7%.

In currency markets, a gauge of greenback strength fell 0.1%. The yen appreciated. The Turkish lira dropped more than 2% to a record low.

Government bond yields in Australia and New Zealand were higher at the short end of the curve. Treasury yields were steady across tenors after a Treasury bill auction announcement weighed on short-dated US bonds on Tuesday.

The small gain on Wall Street on Tuesday still left the S&P 500 just short of a bull market. The mood across global markets has been cautious with some questioning if prices have run up too fast on the hype for artificial intelligence.

In commodities, gold was little changed. Oil fell after giving up gains Tuesday off news of Saudi Arabia’s supply cut. Wheat surged after Ukraine said Russian forces blew up a giant dam in the country’s south.

The World Bank said in a report on Tuesday the global economy is in a precarious situation as sharp interest-rate hikes hit activity and stir vulnerabilities in lower-income countries. Those fears have suppressed equities.

But with the rate of US inflation still high, traders increasingly expect the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady at its June meeting, while keeping the option for hikes later on open. Former vice-chair Richard H. Clarida also said on Tuesday it was unlikely the US central bank will start cutting rates until 2024. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Maverick News

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Joburg mayor blames DA-led coalition for city’s financial woes
Maverick News

Joburg mayor blames DA-led coalition for city’s financial woes
Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him

TOP READS IN SECTION

With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
Maverick News

With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

Royal Security — founded by State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley — bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Absa shareholders green-light R10-billion B-BBEE deal as share prices plummet
South Africa

Absa shareholders green-light R10-billion B-BBEE deal as share prices plummet
Investors decide against banking on banks
Business Maverick

Investors decide against banking on banks

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.