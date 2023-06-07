Defend Truth

SECTION 194 INQUIRY

‘Death’s door’ and rumour mongering — pop-up obstacles drain Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

‘Death’s door’ and rumour mongering — pop-up obstacles drain Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry
Former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)|Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Marianne Thamm
07 Jun 2023
0

A sick note from her new attorney and a full-frontal attempt at derailment by some committee members marked the resumption of the Section 194 impeachment inquiry.

The death of ANC committee member Tina Joemat-Pettersson on Monday amid wild allegations that the ANC MP had sought a bribe from Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband, Mandla Skosana, was bound to feature.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride

Joemat-Pettersson’s sudden death may have thrown an unexpected spanner in Team Mkhwebane’s works and a further attempt to have the chair of the parliamentary inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi, removed. This is not the first occasion Mkhwebane has sought to oust the skipper.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment ship will sail on despite storm of wild bribery claims

Attorney’s sick note

At the start of proceedings, Dyantyi revealed that the committee had been informed at the last minute that Mkhwebane’s newly-appointed attorney Hope Chaane, had been hospitalised.

The only solution now, said Dyantyi, was for a State Attorney to be appointed to represent the suspended Public Protector and for the inquiry to finish its work in the less than a month it has left.

Regarding Mkhwebane’s suggestion that he recuse himself, Dyantyi suggested that she make a formal application by 1pm on Friday and that he would respond by 1pm on Monday. Case closed.

Tin drums drumming

It was the EFF’s regular heckler, Omphile Maotwe, who launched the attack on Wednesday stating cryptically that even “rapists and murderers” were given opportunities to speak. This after her hand had been up for some time.

What was Dyantyi going to do about the allegations, she demanded. She was followed by EFF leader Julius Malema who goaded Dyantyi by calling him “emotional” and slight-of-mind.

The bait almost worked but Dyantyi held the ground.

Committee members across parties argued in the day for the inquiry to continue as ANC MP Nqola Xola castigated people for “rumour monergism” with regard to Joemat-Pettersson’s death.

Dyantyi said the allegations against him and others were being dealt with “in the proper forums” and that the police and ethics committee needed to do their work. 

Show goes on

Parliament legal adviser, Fatima Ebrahim, set out for the committee how Mkhwebane would be represented by the State Attorney as decided by the Solicitor General and that the PPSA had agreed to fund this.

Later, addressing the committee, Mkhwebane said the truth was that the counsel of her choice, Chaane, had not yet been briefed because he appeared to be “at death’s door”, as EFF MP Maotwe claimed.

“My attorney is admitted, he is at the hospital” she said adding enigmatically that she did not “wish the doctors to be exposed”.

She said it had been a “shock” to discover that the services of her chosen, attorney, had been “terminated just like that”.

“I said that the attorney can be Chaane,” she stated and that he had needed more time to read the documents (thousand of documents), she said. “That is how the legal profession works,” Mkhwebane schooled the committee.

Eventually quoting Steve Biko, “black man you are on your own”, Mkhwebane appeared to threaten to make public the “extortion tapes” featuring Joemat-Pettersson.  

“I will also have to tell my side of the story and engage members of the public to sit before a chairperson who is accused of corruption,” she snapped.

Just after midday, Dyantyi announced that the Inquiry would be postponed until Friday so that Mkhwebane could make her written submission with regard to his recusal, so that it could feature on the committee’s agenda.

On Friday, Mhkwebane will face evidence leaders who will question her on her CR17 report as well as her investigation into Sars. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
Maverick News

SLAPP down — Jacob Zuma fails in attempted private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan
State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley's Royal Security bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley's Royal Security bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Cabinet to consider moving BRICS Summit to China
Maverick News

Cabinet to consider moving BRICS Summit to China
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Maverick News

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Joburg mayor blames DA-led coalition for city’s financial woes
Maverick News

Joburg mayor blames DA-led coalition for city’s financial woes

TOP READS IN SECTION

State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley's Royal Security bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Maverick News

State Capture ‘kingpin’ Roy Moodley's Royal Security bags R282m contract in DA-led Western Cape
Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Maverick News

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a life of controversy and commitment to the ANC, never mind the rollercoaster ride
Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s land grabs made Robert Mugabe the country’s biggest landowner
With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
Maverick News

With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.