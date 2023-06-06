Business Maverick
Zimbabweans Drive Stocks Up 600% in Rush to Dodge Currency Crash
Zimbabweans frantically trying to protect their savings from a collapsing currency have driven the country’s main stock index up by 600% this year. Local traders see more gains in store because there are few alternative assets to buy.
“There is some liquidity in the market, that’s why the surge is there,” Thedias Kasaira, managing director at Imara Edwards, the nation’s oldest brokerage, said by phone. “The exchange rate has been going one way and we are expecting this trend to continue.”
The local currency slumped almost 60% last month alone. While a US dollar is officially worth 3,673 Zimbabwe dollars, the greenback changes hands on the black market at 3,900 to 4,300, according to ZimPriceCheck.com, a website that monitors exchange rates.
Authorities have tried to curb the currency’s slide, introducing gold coins last year as a store of value and unveiling a bullion-backed digital currency last month. Those assets are more popular with pension fund managers, who are required to include them in their portfolios and who have longer investment timelines than ordinary Zimbabweans, Kasaira said.
