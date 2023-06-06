Newsdeck

2024 U.S. Elections

Trump backer-turned-critic Chris Christie to make White House run official

Trump backer-turned-critic Chris Christie to make White House run official
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during the 2021 Republican Jewish Coalition National Leadership Meeting at the Venetian hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
By Reuters
06 Jun 2023
0

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is expected to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday in New Hampshire, joining a growing Republican field led by Donald Trump.

Christie, who served as an adviser to Trump’s successful 2016 campaign but has since become a vocal critic of the former president over his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, is scheduled to hold a town hall at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A former federal prosecutor, Christie, 60, has argued he is the only potential rival with the skills and willingness to attack Trump directly.

Christie has not fared well in public opinion polling thus far, however. He netted just 1% support from potential Republican primary voters in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in May, compared to Trump’s 49% support and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 19% support.

Other Republicans seeking to challenge President Joe Biden include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Senator Tim Scott. Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to enter the race on Wednesday.

Christie ran for president in 2016 but ended his bid after a disappointing finish in the New Hampshire primary and became the first major party figure to throw his support behind Trump.

He since has urged Republicans to disavow Trump’s assertions about the 2020 election and told reporters he would not vote for Trump in 2024, even if Trump won the nomination.

That strategy may entice Republican voters who are ready to move past Trump, but it remains unclear whether any Republican can prevail without the support of Trump’s still-loyal base.

As an underdog, Christie could end up playing the role of spoiler, a position he found himself occupying in 2016, when his dissection of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio at a debate days before Christie dropped out of the race blunted Rubio’s momentum.

Christie first emerged as a national figure on the strength of his two terms from 2009 to 2017 as governor of Democratic-leaning New Jersey, where his confrontational approach to politics earned him plaudits from admirers and accusations of bullying from detractors.

His tenure was tarnished by the so-called “Bridgegate” scandal, in which two allies deliberately shut down lanes at the heavily trafficked George Washington Bridge between New Jersey and New York City to punish a local mayor for failing to endorse Christie’s re-election.

Christie has said he was unaware of the plot at the time, but witnesses at a criminal trial for the two allies testified that the governor knew about the lane closures.

Despite his early support for Trump, Christie was passed over for vice president and for attorney general, and was fired as the head of Trump’s transition team just three days after the 2016 election.

(Reporting by Joseph AxEditing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
Maverick News

With R5bn owed to creditors, SA Post Office takes the business rescue route
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
TRAGIC SHOOTING SPREE
Maverick Citizen

TRAGIC SHOOTING SPREE
'Please be patient, your call will be answered' – we test Sassa, SAPS, SARS and UIF hotlines
Maverick News

'Please be patient, your call will be answered' – we test Sassa, SAPS, SARS and UIF hotlines

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Russia launches air strike on Kyiv, city official says attack repelled
Newsdeck

Russia launches air strike on Kyiv, city official says attack repelled
Apple unveils Vision Pro headset in search of post-iPhone future
Newsdeck

Apple unveils Vision Pro headset in search of post-iPhone future
Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Newsdeck

Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Wildfires poised to scorch more land than ever in Canada this year
Newsdeck

Wildfires poised to scorch more land than ever in Canada this year

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.