Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russia launches air strike on Kyiv, city official says attack repelled

Russia launches air strike on Kyiv, city official says attack repelled
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 30: People gather outside a residential building damaged during Russian drone attacks on May 30, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The capital Kyiv got under a third Russian air attack in 24 hours. At least one person was killed in an early Tuesday strike, the Kyiv mayor said. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
By Reuters
06 Jun 2023
0

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia launched a new wave of overnight air strikes on Kyiv, with officials at the Ukrainian capital saying that air defence systems downed more than 20 cruise missiles on their approach.

By Valentyn Origenko

“All were shot down, there were no hits,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reuters’ witnesses reported hearing several blasts that sounded like air defence systems while the city was under air raid alerts for more than four hours, starting soon after midnight on Tuesday.

Falling debris hit road surfaces and damaged power lines to the trolley system in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, the military said. The district, on the left bank of the Dnipro River is Kyiv’s most populous.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, the officials said.

(Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christian Schmollinger)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Newsdeck

Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Police arrest 23 people in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
Newsdeck

Police arrest 23 people in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
India opens rail disaster probe as trains crawl through crash site
Newsdeck

India opens rail disaster probe as trains crawl through crash site

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.