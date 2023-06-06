KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 30: People gather outside a residential building damaged during Russian drone attacks on May 30, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The capital Kyiv got under a third Russian air attack in 24 hours. At least one person was killed in an early Tuesday strike, the Kyiv mayor said. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

By Valentyn Origenko

“All were shot down, there were no hits,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reuters’ witnesses reported hearing several blasts that sounded like air defence systems while the city was under air raid alerts for more than four hours, starting soon after midnight on Tuesday.

Falling debris hit road surfaces and damaged power lines to the trolley system in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, the military said. The district, on the left bank of the Dnipro River is Kyiv’s most populous.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, the officials said.

