Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Hollywood actors union votes to authorise strike against studios

Hollywood actors union votes to authorise strike against studios
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Writers Guild of America (WGA) East members join United Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) as they picket at the Penske Media Corporation's offices on May 31, 2023 in New York City. Members of the UMAW were joined by WGA members, New York Working Families Party, New York City Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA), and other union members as they walked a picket line and held a rally demanding that the SXSW festival increase artists' pay, at the corporate offices of Penske Media, the festival's largest stakeholder. WGA members are entering their second month of the Hollywood writers strike. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
06 Jun 2023
0

SAG-Aftra, which represents over 160,000 actors, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if talks for a new contract with Hollywood’s film and TV studios collapse.

About 98% of members in a vote backed the strike authorisation, the union said in a statement on Monday. The actors are set to begin negotiating on 7 June for a new contract to replace one that expires at the end of the month. While an actual work stoppage would still need to be approved by union officials, the authorisation vote adds ballast to their bargaining. If talks break down before SAG-Aftra’s current contract expires on 30 June, actors will likely join members of the Writers Guild of America on picket lines. 

It’s been a summer of tumult in the entertainment industry. The Writers Guild has been on strike since 2 May after the union was unable to reach a deal with the studios. Major issues included pay from streaming services and limiting the use of artificial intelligence in script writing. Production on many films and TV shows has stopped as a result of the strike, and studios have taken steps to exit multi-year deals with screenwriters. 

The Directors Guild of America, which counts 19,000 members, reached a tentative deal over the weekend with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios like Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. Like SAG-Aftra, its current contract expires June 30. The directors secured wage increases beginning at 5% as well as an agreement that artificial intelligence would not replace them. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa

TOP READS IN SECTION

As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
After the Bell: Pow-wowing Karpowership — an explainer
South Africa

After the Bell: Pow-wowing Karpowership — an explainer
Nedbank flags risk of SA sanctions over Russian friendship
South Africa

Nedbank flags risk of SA sanctions over Russian friendship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.