Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stock gauge edges up as Hong Kong rises: markets wrap

Asian stock gauge edges up as Hong Kong rises: markets wrap
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022.
By Bloomberg
06 Jun 2023
0

Asian equities rose on Tuesday as gains by Hong Kong developers helped overcome a pause in global stocks’ rally. The dollar and Treasuries were little changed. 

An Asia stock benchmark climbed as the Hang Seng Index, led by property stocks, advanced more than 1%. Shares inched higher in Japan while Australian stocks declined ahead of the central bank’s interest rate decision later in the day. Contracts for US benchmarks were steady after tech shares led the S&P 500 down on Monday, with Apple Inc. wiping out gains of as much as 2% as investors parsed the potential of a new mixed-reality headset. 

Australian government bond yields and the currency also fell slightly as investors awaited the Reserve Bank’s rate announcement. The consensus view is for policymakers to stand pat, though some see the risk of a hike. 

If the RBA raises benchmark borrowing costs, “as well as the knee-jerk selloff in rates and support for the Australian dollar this should elicit, much will turn on the accompanying statement and whether the Board thinks further tightening is still likely to be required”, Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd., wrote in a note. 

The dollar and the yen were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed for a second day. Shorter-end US rates edged up after slipping on Monday when a report showed the US services sector nearly stagnated in May, causing a re-evaluation of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hike path. 

Oil declined as traders weighed the outlook for supply and demand following Saudi Arabia’s pledge for extra supply cuts. 

Traders in Asia will also be watching the release of consumer price index data in Thailand and Taiwan for fresh indications of the status of the global inflationary cycle.

The US Treasury on Monday began its bill issuance flood that saw buyers storming into the upsized three- and six-month auctions, a move that many have expected will drain liquidity from the system. 

Any move by the government or the Fed that can risk liquidity in the system “is something that will probably keep us in a range-bound mode until we see where it all lands, including the Fed’s final decision on rates,” Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and chief investment officer at Defiance ETF, said on Bloomberg Television.

Elsewhere, gold was steady on Tuesday after advancing 0.7% in the previous session. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
Maverick News

Johannesburg residents get a foretaste of what national grid failure feels like
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa

TOP READS IN SECTION

As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
After the Bell: Pow-wowing Karpowership — an explainer
South Africa

After the Bell: Pow-wowing Karpowership — an explainer
Nedbank flags risk of SA sanctions over Russian friendship
South Africa

Nedbank flags risk of SA sanctions over Russian friendship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.