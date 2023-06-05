Maverick Life

UB40’s Red Red Wine glass overflows for sold-out Pretoria crowd

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell on stage during the show at SunBet Arena, Times Square, Pretoria on 3 June, 2023. This was their 4th and final show on their South African leg of the tour. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)
By Alet Pretorius
05 Jun 2023
The legendary British reggae pop group, UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, played the final show of their South Africa tour at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 3 June, having already wowed audiences in Cape Town and Durban.

Vocalist Ali Campbell was joined by his nine-piece band on UB40’s tour of South Africa, playing a catalogue of hits including “Red Red Wine”, “Lean on Me” and “Kingston Town”. The tour also honoured long-time UB40 member Astro, who died in 2021. The group concluded the night in Pretoria with their cover and No 1 hit “(I can’t) Help Falling in Love With You” for the emotionally-charged Pretoria crowd.

Hailing from Birmingham, England, UB40 was formed in 1979, taking their name from the Unemployment Benefit, Form 40 (UB40) given to individuals claiming unemployment benefits from the UK’s Department of Employment.

 

Lead singer Ali Campbell on stage in Pretoria on 3 June, 2023. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

 

Sax player of the nine-piece reggae band that performed with UB40’s Ali Campbell at SunBet Arena, Times Square, Pretoria on 3 June, 2023. Photo: Alet Pretorius

 

 

Lead singer Ali Campbell performed popular UB40s hits during the Pretoria show on 3 June, 2023. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

 

The crowd reacts as UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell at SunBet Arena on 3 June, 2023. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

 

Lead singer Ali Campbell on stage at SunBet Arena, Times Square, Pretoria on 3 June, 2023. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

 

UB40 were supported by South African reggae rock band Tidal Waves, widely regarded as “The hardest working band in South Africa”, for the Pretoria show.

Jaco Mans, Keogile Charlie Mathopa, Tebogo Drumbo Shoa, and Zoyisile Zakes Wulana of opening reggae act Tidal Waves rock the stage ahead of UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell’s performance in Pretoria on 3 June, 2023. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

 

Opening act Tidal Waves on stage on 3 June, 2023. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

