UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell on stage during the show at SunBet Arena, Times Square, Pretoria on 3 June, 2023. This was their 4th and final show on their South African leg of the tour. (Photo: Alet Pretorius)

Vocalist Ali Campbell was joined by his nine-piece band on UB40’s tour of South Africa, playing a catalogue of hits including “Red Red Wine”, “Lean on Me” and “Kingston Town”. The tour also honoured long-time UB40 member Astro, who died in 2021. The group concluded the night in Pretoria with their cover and No 1 hit “(I can’t) Help Falling in Love With You” for the emotionally-charged Pretoria crowd.

Hailing from Birmingham, England, UB40 was formed in 1979, taking their name from the Unemployment Benefit, Form 40 (UB40) given to individuals claiming unemployment benefits from the UK’s Department of Employment.

UB40 were supported by South African reggae rock band Tidal Waves, widely regarded as “The hardest working band in South Africa”, for the Pretoria show.

DM