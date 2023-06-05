LABOUR OF LOVE
UB40’s Red Red Wine glass overflows for sold-out Pretoria crowd
The legendary British reggae pop group, UB40, featuring Ali Campbell, played the final show of their South Africa tour at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 3 June, having already wowed audiences in Cape Town and Durban.
Vocalist Ali Campbell was joined by his nine-piece band on UB40’s tour of South Africa, playing a catalogue of hits including “Red Red Wine”, “Lean on Me” and “Kingston Town”. The tour also honoured long-time UB40 member Astro, who died in 2021. The group concluded the night in Pretoria with their cover and No 1 hit “(I can’t) Help Falling in Love With You” for the emotionally-charged Pretoria crowd.
Hailing from Birmingham, England, UB40 was formed in 1979, taking their name from the Unemployment Benefit, Form 40 (UB40) given to individuals claiming unemployment benefits from the UK’s Department of Employment.
UB40 were supported by South African reggae rock band Tidal Waves, widely regarded as “The hardest working band in South Africa”, for the Pretoria show.
DM
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet