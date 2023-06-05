Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, said Russian officials are spreading disinformation to distract from their losses around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which is in Donetsk and has been the focus of heavy fighting for months. Neither account could be independently verified.

The General Staff in Kyiv reported “combat engagements” during the past day including fierce fighting near the Donetsk region town of Maryinka. Ukrainian troops repelled all Russian attacks and “the enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” it said on Facebook.

Russian military bloggers highlighted Ukrainian advances amid fighting around the village of Novodonetske, southwest of the city of Donetsk, although, again, those accounts couldn’t be confirmed.

The war that’s now in its 16th month is entering a potentially decisive phase as Ukraine masses forces for its push to reclaim Russian-occupied regions of the country’s south and east, backed by billions in weapons supplied by Kyiv’s US and European allies.

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said its troops were advancing near to Bakhmut after an assault on Russian positions.

“The area around Bakhmut remains the epicenter of fighting,” Malyar said. “We are having success there.”

Meanwhile, Russia continued its campaign of air strikes against Ukraine, firing six cruise missiles and eight Shahed drones, the General Staff in Kyiv said. Air defenses downed four missiles and six drones, it said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said naval tactical groups began “operational exercises” in the Baltic Sea on Monday through June 15. Some 40 warships, naval vessels and support boats are involved as well as more than 3,500 personnel and 25 aircraft and helicopters, it said on Telegram.