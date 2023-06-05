TGIFOOD

SPICE IT UP

Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy beans and chickpeas bowl

Lekker Brekker Monday: Spicy beans and chickpeas bowl
Tony Jackman’s spicy beans and chickpeas bowl. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
05 Jun 2023
0

Chickpeas, corn, red kidney beans and green peppers are at the heart of this hearty breakfast bowl served with a fried egg on top.

But wait, there’s more: the beans and their buddies in the pan are spiced with ground cumin, there’s tomato in there too, and it’s all finished with some lime zest and a few squeezes of the zing of fresh lime juice. Everything except the eggs is cooked in one pan, and the prep for this dish doesn’t take long at all.

It’s a good way to use up those leftover bits and pieces in the crisper: that solitary tomato, that mielie, that green pepper you haven’t been sure what to do with. And always keep a few cans of chickpeas and beans (red kidney, black, speckled etc) on the pantry shelf for that morning when you wake up and feel like something substantial for brekker.

Don’t feel you have to use red kidney beans, I would have used black but these were the ones I had.

(Serves 2 or 3)

Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium red onion, chopped

1 green (or red) pepper, veins and core removed, and diced

1 medium fresh tomato, diced

The kernels of 1 corn on the cob/mielie

1 x 400g can of red kidney beans (or other canned beans)

1 x 400 g can of chickpeas and their brine (aquafaba)

1 scant tsp ground cumin

Juice and finely grated zest of 1 lime

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 fried egg per serving (okay, 2 if you like)

Butter for frying the eggs

Coriander leaves for garnish

Method

Peel and chop the onion, prepare and dice the green pepper, dehusk the mielie, getting rid of the silks too, and slice off the kernels.

Heat the oil in a deep, heavy pan and add the onion. Simmer, stirring, for a few minutes, then add the diced pepper and corn kernels and continue cooking, stirring now and then. Season with the cumin, salt and pepper.

Add the diced tomato, the beans (drained) and the chickpeas, with their brine, stir well and cook at a simmer for about 5 minutes for the kernels to tenderise.

Finally, add the zest and squeeze in the lime juice, stirring again.

Fry the eggs in butter and serve an egg atop a pile of the beans and chickpeas stew in a breakfast bowl, garnished with coriander. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed in my favourite breakfast bowl by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options