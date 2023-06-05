Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Lagarde Says Price Pressures Are Strong, ECB to Hike Further

Lagarde Says Price Pressures Are Strong, ECB to Hike Further
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference following the meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 02 February 2023. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
By Bloomberg
05 Jun 2023
0

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation pressures remain powerful and borrowing costs will be raised further to tackle them — cementing expectations for another interest-rate hike at next week’s meeting.

With the full effects of the ECB’s already historic monetary-tightening campaign still materializing, Lagarde reiterated that there’s no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked. Food inflation, for one, remains elevated, she said Monday.

“Price pressures remain strong,” Lagarde told European Union lawmakers in Brussels.

“Our future decisions will ensure that the policy rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to our 2% medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary, she said.

Core Inflation Slows More Than Anticipated... | ...euro-area headline gauge also drops markedly

The remarks, while largely reiterating language many ECB officials have been using of late, indicate that the recent bout of rate increases isn’t done just yet. Despite May bringing a second straight slowdown in the gauge of core inflation that’s currently the focus of policymakers, most investors and analysts predict another hike on June 15.

Ireland’s Gabriel Makhlouf has said the ECB is likely to raise at both its June and July meetings — bringing the deposit rate to 3.75% from 3.25% now. Ignazio Visco, the more dovish head of Italy’s central bank, said at the weekend that “would have pushed for a more gradual approach” to hikes, which have totaled 375 basis points since last July.

Speaking separately on Monday, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel once again suggested that rate increases may need to persist beyond July.

“As things stand, several interest-rate steps are still needed,” he said in a speech. “In my view, it’s by no means certain that inflation will peak as early as this summer.”

Discussing euro-zone banks following the wider turbulence in that industry, Lagarde was optimistic.

“Financial stability in the euro area has proved robust so far, but we continue to assess possible risks, taking into account a wide range of indicators,” she said. “We do not see a trade-off between financial stability and price stability in the euro area.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024

TOP READS IN SECTION

BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
After the Bell: Pow-wowing Karpowership — an explainer
South Africa

After the Bell: Pow-wowing Karpowership — an explainer
Nedbank flags risk of SA sanctions over Russian friendship
South Africa

Nedbank flags risk of SA sanctions over Russian friendship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.