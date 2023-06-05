Maverick Life

Kyrgyz artists perform traditional game in Cholpon-Ata, and more from around the world

A Kyrgyz artist shows his riding skills during the cultural program 'Salburun' during President of the European Council Charles Michel and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (both not seen) visit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, 03 June 2023. The Kyrgyz Salburun is a traditional way of hunting with falcons and using archery. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
05 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Kyrgyz artists perform the national game Kyz Kumai, as part of the cultural program ‘Salburun’ during President of the European Council Charles Michel and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (both not seen) visit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, 03 June 2023. The traditional Kyrgyz game Kyz Kumai is also called a ‘kissing game’ when a man on horseback tries to chase and kiss a woman, also horseback. Kyrgyz Salburun is a traditional way of hunting with falcons and using archery. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kyrgyz artists during the cultural program ‘Salburun’ during President of the European Council Charles Michel and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (both not seen) visit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, 03 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

A Kyrgyz artist performs during the cultural program ‘Salburun’ during the President of the European Council Charles Michel and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (both not seen) visit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, 03 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) visiting the train accident spot in Balasore, Odisha, India, on 03 June 2023. Prime Minister Modi visited the accident site in Odisha, where more than 200 people died and over 900 were injured when three trains collided one after another. According to railway officials the Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, crashed into the Howrah Superfast Express. EPA-EFE/INDIA

The National Disaster Response Force Rescue continues work at the site of a train accident at Odisha Balasore, India, on 03 June 2023. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

India’s Heider Sekh, an injured passenger, who was affected by the triple train accident in Odisha, receives treatment at a government hospital in Odisha Balasore, India 04 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A railway officer inspects a damaged train compartment after a train accident at Odisha Balasore, India, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Children play on the damaged Russian military machinery displayed during an event to support children, near St. Mykhailivsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, 04 June 2023 amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainians mark the ‘Day of Remembrance of Children’ who died as a result of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine. At least 485 Ukrainian children were killed and more than one thousand were injured. In addition, almost 20,000 Ukrainian children were deported to the territory of the Russian Federation in the period from 24 February 2022, according to Kyiv City Military Administration. The event was founded by the Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Parliament) in 2021, coinciding with the UN’s International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, annually on June 04. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A young boy in a gas mask speaks with a baby during an event to support children, near St. Mykhailivsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, 04 June 2023 amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainians mark the ‘Day of Remembrance of Children’ who died as a result of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine.  EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A model presents their outfit during the Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week show presented for World Environment Day in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 June 2023. Designers used recycled and discarded fabrics and earth-friendly dyes among methods for their outfits. The globe will mark World Environment Day on 05 June 2023 and will focus on solutions to plastic pollution. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A model presents their outfit during the Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week show presented for World Environment Day in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sorted plastic waste is seen at the Interzero recycling plant in Marl, Germany, 02 June 2023 (Issued 03 June 2023). Some 200.000 tons of plastic waste per year are processed at the plant of Interzero in Marl. According to the Federal Environment Agency, 99.4 percent of all collected plastic waste was recycled in Germany in 2019. Of the 6.28 million tons of total plastic waste, 46.6 percent was used as raw material, 52.8 percent was used as energy, e.g. in waste incineration plants, and only about 0.6 percent was disposed of in landfills. The World marks the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A Palestinian worker rolls an agricultural water hose made of plastic waste at a plastic recycling factory in the northern Gaza Strip, 01 June 2023. (Issued 03 June 2023) The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A man searches a garbage dump for recyclable items on the eve of World Environment Day in Karachi, Pakistan, 04 June 2023. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 05 June and aims to encourage awareness and environmental protection. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A man washes plastic sheets at the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 June 2023. World Environment Day, a United Nations (UN) campaign to raise awareness about the protection of the environment, is celebrated annually on 05 June and this year’s theme is ‘solutions to plastic pollution’. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

On World Environment Day, a member of the Knitting Nannas conservation and environmental group stands in front of Big Spotty, a giant spotted gum, in the North Brooman State Forest near Termiel, Australia, 05 June 2023. Big Spotty is 72 metres high, 12 metres wide, possibly the tallest spotted gum in the world, dated at around 500 years old. The area in which Big Spotty is growing has been identified for logging which is due to start in September this year. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

The June full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, rises behind Victoria Tower in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, Britain, 03 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) for his swearing-in ceremony after being re-elected as the Turkish President in Ankara, Turkey, 03 June 2023. Erdogan won Turkey’s presidential run-off on 28 May and was re-elected president, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council. EPA-EFE/NECATI SAVAS

A man takes part in the ‘4th June March’ in Warsaw, Poland, 04 June 2023. Tens of thousands took to the streets to participate in an opposition march, on the 34th anniversary of the first partial-free elections in Poland on 04 June 1989, is to protest against Polish government policies. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

An elderly man casts his ballot for the legislative elections at a polling station in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, 04 June 2023. The polls to choose 102 deputies among 20 parties and two coalitions take place today, 04 June 2023, following the dissolution of the National People’s Assembly (NPA) by the President in May 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS

An electoral official shows a ballot during the counting of the votes after the closing of a polling station for Guinea-Bissau’s legislative elections at a polling station in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS

A giant dragon floats down the Vistula River during the Great Dragon Show at Vistula Boulevard in Krakow, southern Poland, on the night between 03 and 04 June 2023. The show launched the Great Dragon Weekend, organised by Groteska Theatre, is inspired by the city’s most famous legend of the Wawel Dragon. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI

Giant dragons float down the Vistula River during the Great Dragon Show at the Vistula Boulevard in Krakow, southern Poland, on the night between 03 and 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI

A parade participant dances during the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California, USA, on 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Indigenous people of the Guarani ethnic group gather to demonstrate against the bill that delimits the demarcation of indigenous lands, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 June 2023. The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved on 30 May by the majority, the basic text of the controversial bill that makes it difficult to demarcate indigenous lands in the country. The controversial project establishes that from now on, only those occupied by the ethnic groups until 05 October 1988, when the country’s new Constitution was promulgated, will be recognized as indigenous lands. The indigenous mobilization that would paralyze the Bandeirantes highway and was prohibited by a decision of the Court of Justice of Sao Paulo, therefore the demonstrators changed the route of their protest for a climb to the Jaragua peak. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

Men hold a wild horse while they attempt to shave its horsehairs during the traditional ‘Rapa das Bestas’ (lit. Shaving the beasts) in Cedeira, Spain, 04 June 2023. During the weekend, men from the town strive to catch the wild horses to shave their hair horse, and finally, all of them are released into the wild on the next Monday. EPA-EFE/Kiko Delgado

Men hold a wild horse while they attempt to shave its horsehairs during the traditional ‘Rapa das Bestas’ (lit. Shaving the beasts) in Cedeira, Spain, 04 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/Kiko Delgado

A disabled Yemeni athlete competes in weightlifting during a local Paralympics Games, in Sana’a, Yemen, on 04 June 2023. Over 70 Yemenis with physical disabilities competed in a local Paralympics Games organized for a day by associations for the care of people with disabilities, aiming to promote the Paralympic sports and encourage more people with disabilities in war-torn Yemen to take part in various sports activities. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Wheelchair basketball athletes compete in basketball during a local Paralympics Games, in Sana’a, Yemen, 04 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Disabled Yemeni athletes compete in volleyball during a local Paralympics Games, in Sana’a, Yemen, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Ukrainian Ruslan Petrov (R) tries on his prosthetic hand at a clinic in Turin, Italy, on 05 June 2023. Three Ukrainian soldiers and a civilian who were injured in an explosion amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine received bionic prostheses created as part of the collaborative project between the Maria Adelaide Orthopedic Workshop of Turin and the Superhumans Center of Lviv. EPA-EFE/JESSICA PASQUALON

Ukrainian Mykhaylo Bartoshyk tries on his prosthetic arm at a clinic in Turin, Italy, on 05 June 2023. EPA-EFE/JESSICA PASQUALON

Israeli swimmers perform during the Mixed Team Technical Solo of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2023 – Super Final at Principe Felipe Auditory in Oviedo, Spain, 02 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Paco Paredes

Serbian swimmers Jelena Kontic (R) and Ivan Martinovic (L) perform in the Mixed Duet Technical Solo of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2023 – Super Final at Principe Felipe Auditory in Oviedo, Spain, 02 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Paco Paredes

A girl looks at her mobile phone while she cuddles with a sow in the barn of organic company De Beukentuin in Hoogeloon, The Netherlands, 04 June 2023. Visitors to the farm can pet pigs up close. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

A group of people cuddle with piglets in the stable of the organic company De Beukentuin in Hoogeloon, The Netherlands, 04 June 2023.EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand celebrates after winning against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong during the men’s singles final match at the BWF Badminton World Tour – Thailand Open 2023 at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 June 2023. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT DM

