Newsdeck

India Probe

India opens rail disaster probe as trains crawl through crash site

India opens rail disaster probe as trains crawl through crash site
A passenger train (back) runs past the wreckage of a train following an accident at Odisha Balasore, India, 05 June 2023. Over 280 people died and more than 900 were injured following a three-train collision in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on 02 June 2023. A passenger train derailed and crashed into a freight train, sending debris onto another track and hitting a third train that was coming down in the opposite direction. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
By Reuters
05 Jun 2023
0

India's official investigation into its deadliest rail crash in over two decades began on Monday, after preliminary findings pointed to signal failure as the likely cause for a collision that killed at least 275 people and injured 1,200.

The disaster struck on Friday, when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha.

Following non-stop efforts to rescue survivors, and clear and repair the track, trains resumed running over that section of the line on Sunday night.

Trains were passing slowly by the derailed and mangled compartments, while the repair work continued at the track side.

Some 120 kilometres (75 miles) further north, at Kharagpur in West Bengal state, railway officials and witnesses gathered to submit evidence to a two-day inquiry, led by A.M. Chowdhary, commissioner of railway safety for the south-eastern circle.

“Everyone involved at the site have been asked to join the inquiry. The probe will take time and we are looking at all possible angles,” Chowdhary told reporters.

India’s Railway Board, the top executive body, has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country’s federal investigative agency, take over the probe into the cause of the disaster.

Chowdhary said he will submit his report to the Railway Board while the CBI investigation could run simultaneously.

Preliminary investigations indicated the Coromandel Express, heading southbound to Chennai from Kolkata, moved off the main line and entered a loop track – a side track used to park trains – at 128 kph (80 mph), crashing into the stationary freight train.

That crash caused the engine and first four or five coaches of the Coromandel Express to jump the tracks, topple and hit the last two coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah train heading in the opposite direction at 126 kph on the second main track.

At state capital Bhubaneswar’s biggest hospital, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), authorities set up large television screens with pictures of the dead to help desperate families, who are scouring hospitals and mortuaries for their loved ones.

Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of Odisha, told reporters that 170 bodies had so far been identified, more than half of the total toll.

Others were still searching for their relatives.

“We’ve checked all the hospitals but couldn’t find the body. We are really exhausted,” said a man, displaying a picture of his missing cousin Anjarul Hoque.

There was also an incident of a double claim for a dead body at the hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Afuy Shaikh and Dilip Kumar Sabar both sought to claim the body with tag number 63. Police officials said that a DNA test would be required if identification was inconclusive.

“We have to move towards normalization… Our responsibility is not over yet,” said railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, his voice choking with emotion.

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express was due to resume running on Monday for the first time since the accident, but the service was cancelled shortly before departure.

Aditya Chaudhary, chief public relations officer of South Eastern Railway, told Reuters this was due to a shortage of train coaches.

(Reporting by Jatindra Dash, additional reporting by Subrata Nagchoudhary, Francis Mascarenhas, Krishn Kaushik and Tanvi Mehta; Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 May - 2 June 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 May – 2 June 2023
Police arrest 23 people in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
Newsdeck

Police arrest 23 people in Hong Kong on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Newsdeck

Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
Rishi Sunak refuses to hand over WhatsApp texts to UK’s Covid inquiry
Newsdeck

Rishi Sunak refuses to hand over WhatsApp texts to UK’s Covid inquiry

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.