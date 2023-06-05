“Once the cold sets in, we see a marked increase in home insurance claims, with the more common claims related to geysers, burst pipes and fire damage,” says Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General. “In many cases these incidents could have been avoided by proactive checks and good preventative maintenance.”

Auto & General Insurance offers the following advice:

Geyser – look out for signs that your geyser may be failing. No hot water, water that’s not as hot as it used to be, dirty water, leaks (typically marked by stains on the ceiling or a release valve pipe that’s constantly dripping) and strange sounds are all tell-tale signs. When possible to do so, have your geyser checked to make sure that parts like the element and thermostat are working, that all wiring is safe and that there are no leaks. Consider investing in a geyser timer and geyser blanket to not only save on electricity, but also to help avoid a burst geyser caused by extreme fluctuations in heating and cooling.

“Even with all these boxes checked, there’s a chance that the unforeseen may happen. Always make sure that you have an emergency plan in place, the numbers of emergency services saved and that you are sufficiently insured to avoid a chilly disaster,” Coetzee concludes. DM