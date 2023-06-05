In March 2022, the French government announced that it would end subsidies for the installation of domestic gas heaters, as well as ban the use of outdoor patio heaters in public settings such as restaurants. Its two primary reasons were the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and reducing dependence on Russian gas.

Meanwhile, in the US, new studies have brought back concerns about the impact of the domestic use of gas on health.

Cooking with gas and women’s health

There are two main areas of concern when it comes to harmful substances from gas stoves and heaters and their impact on the environment and human health: leaking unburned gas and pollutants released from burning gas.

A 2022 study of US homes estimates that gas stoves emit 0.8% to 1.3% unburned methane into the air, three-quarters of which they emit when not in use. “Using a 20-year timeframe for methane, annual methane emissions from all gas stoves in US homes have a climate impact comparable to the annual carbon dioxide emissions of 500,000 cars,” the researchers write.

Although the topic of gas has made recent headlines, this is not a new issue – scientists have long raised alarm about the effect of gas cooking on health.

For example, this 1996 study found that “women who reported they mainly used gas for cooking had an increased risk of several asthma-like symptoms during the past 12 months including wheeze, waking with shortness of breath, and asthma attacks… Women who used a gas stove or had an open gas fire had reduced lung function and increased airways obstruction compared with women who did not.”

They did not observe a similar association when it came to men, which the researchers interpreted to mean that “women may be more susceptible than men to the products of gas combustion or they may have greater exposure to high concentrations of these products because they cook more frequently than men”.

When it comes to health, the primary concern is nitrogen dioxide, which is released into the home during combustion. According to the American Lung Association, its harmful effects include: increased inflammation of the airways; worsened cough and wheezing; reduced lung function; increased asthma attacks; and greater likelihood of emergency department and hospital admissions.

Yet another study, published in 2001, confirmed the extra burden put on women’s health, highlighting the effects of nitrogen dioxide exposure for asthmatic women in particular. Conducted on adult non-smoking women with mild to severe persistent asthma, the study concluded that “acute short-term exposure to NO2 [nitrogen dioxide] from single episodes of gas cooking is associated with immediate airflow limitation. Continued exposure from repeated episodes of gas cooking in asthmatic women is associated with greater use of rescue bronchodilators [inhalers]”.

Gas and children

More recently, a 2020 report published by the non-profit research group, Rocky Mountain Institute, helped bring attention to the impact of gas stoves and heating on children’s health. It said the lack of regulation when it comes to indoor levels of nitrogen dioxide means there are often higher levels of NO2 in homes than in the environment, putting children’s respiratory health at risk, at least in the short term.

The World Health Organization (WHO) “guidelines for indoor air quality”, published in 2010, cites several studies on the impact of gas cooking and heating-related exposure to NO2 on children’s health, including “one of the most comprehensive assessments”, which formed part of what is known as the Six City study.

As per the WHO document, “the association of respiratory symptoms with indoor nitrogen dioxide level was examined in more than 1,500 children, who were followed up for one year … At the end of follow-up, the annual cumulative incidence of any lower respiratory symptom (shortness of breath, chronic wheeze, chronic cough, chronic phlegm or bronchitis) was higher in those children living in homes with a source [of NO2] and was higher with increasing annual average indoor nitrogen dioxide.”

Other studies cited by the WHO also indicated a higher level of risk for children already suffering from asthma. However, the longitudinal studies cited revealed minimal long-term effects on both women and children, beyond the abovementioned respiratory symptoms, as well as eczema, hay fever and other allergic reactions experienced during and after exposure.

“Although the proportion of children with a respiratory illness and with an admission to hospital for respiratory illness was higher in homes with gas cooking, the difference was not significant … As part of the Tasmanian Infant Health Survey, the type of heating appliance in use in infancy was recorded and, at the age of seven years, information on respiratory symptoms was collected. Only a small proportion of the children lived in homes with a gas heater (most likely to have been fuelled by LPG) but this small group had a substantially increased risk of asthma in later life,” the researchers add.

The LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) mentioned also happens to be the most commonly used gas in South Africa and across the continent.

Keeping yourself and/or your family safe while using gas stoves and heaters

The safest option when it comes to using gas is to have a ventilation system that extracts the pollutants outdoors. This could be an extractor fan for gas stoves, or a professionally installed flued system for indoor gas heating.

However, the most affordable and therefore most popular gas heating systems in South Africa are the unflued kind that can be connected to a refillable gas cylinder.

There are numerous online resources for the best safety practices, including this exhaustive one from Arrive Alive which we recommend.

Some of the key tips worth noting on the Arrive Alive list are:

Do not use outdoor gas heaters indoors. They may create carbon monoxide;

Most manufacturers suggest a periodic inspection or service of the appliance or installation. Two years is the most common recommendation;

When lighting your appliance, always first light the match or lighter and then turn on the gas supply;

Always make sure the room in use is well ventilated. If it becomes stuffy, open windows and doors to allow fresh air in immediately;

Unvented heaters shouldn’t be used in small, enclosed areas, especially bedrooms, because of the potential for a build-up of carbon monoxide;

Always turn your heater off before going to bed or leaving your property;

Always shut off the gas at the cylinder first, not just at the on/off switch on the heater; and

Do not sit or stand too close to your gas heater.

When it comes to cooking with gas, Arrive Alive has a long list of tips and precautions. Some of the keys ones are: