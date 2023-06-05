Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China sets out proposals to underpin its massive renewables push

China sets out proposals to underpin its massive renewables push
Visitors look at solar panels on display during the SNEC PV Power Expo, in Shanghai, China, 24 May 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)
By Bloomberg
05 Jun 2023
0

China is setting out how it will prevent bottlenecks as it prepares for another record year of renewable power installations.

In recent weeks, national and local governments have announced a slew of proposals to prevent blackouts, support energy storage, bolster grid operator finances and create more flexible pricing. The payoff could be a more efficient power system that can absorb a bigger share of clean energy, according to BOCI Research Ltd.

Most residents and businesses in China pay electricity rates tied to government-set benchmarks, counter to the arguably more robust free market models that prevail in Europe and the US. But the latest moves are still important, if small, steps in the reforms that China has been discussing for over two decades, as it aims to build an integrated power trading market by 2025 that will let supply and demand play a bigger role in setting prices. 

One of the problems plaguing China’s power system is that more instances of extreme heat and rising air-conditioning use are driving a surge in peak demand. The government has offered several responses, including a massive expansion of new coal-fired power plants, even though it knows they may only be operating at partial capacity.

Beijing is also working on the other side of the equation. Known as demand response, the idea is to find users who can quickly turn off the lights when demand is rising, saving electricity for others, usually in return for lower rates or other benefits. 

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top planning agency, asked local governments last month to establish demand response plans that cover at least 3% to 5% of peak use, and more if the swings between peak and trough are particularly large. The city of Chongqing recently proposed a pricing model that would let residents pay less for electricity when demand is low and more during peak hours. 

It won’t be cheap for China to reach its eventual goal of a post-carbon society. BloombergNEF estimates that spending will need to average $136 billion a year through 2050 to reach net zero emissions by then, compared with a $75-billion outlay last year. Power grid investment alone will cost $3.8-trillion by 2050 — or $2.5-trillion under a less policy-driven transition that puts economics first.

To that end, the government may be trying to help out its two massive state-owned utilities, State Grid Corp. of China and China Southern Grid Co. On 15 May, the NDRC amended power transmission and distribution fees to allow grids to pass through certain costs for the first time. The change should help the operators boost revenue and be able to afford more investments in grid upgrades, analyst Tony Fei said in BOCI’s report. 

Energy storage 

The NDRC has also set a fixed fee on capacity for 56 gigawatts of pumped hydropower energy storage projects that will take effect on 1 June. The charges are meant to keep the projects profitable even when they’re not being used, which could boost investor confidence and accelerate construction, according to BloombergNEF. 

While energy storage is viewed as necessary to help balance out intermittent wind and solar generation, much of China’s current fleet of batteries paired with renewables projects is underutilised, operating on average only 6% of the time in 2021. That’s because power markets aren’t established in most places, so there’s no price signal for storage projects to buy when there’s excess power and sell when demand is high.

Some areas are experimenting with changing that. A pilot project in solar-rich Shandong province allows power prices to go negative, theoretically incentivizing energy storage projects to get paid to buy electricity. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
South Africa’s changing climate — ancient Stone and Ice Age signals from the interior
South Africa

South Africa’s changing climate — ancient Stone and Ice Age signals from the interior
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music

TOP READS IN SECTION

BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
How the best-run municipality in SA gets the numbers right
South Africa

How the best-run municipality in SA gets the numbers right
SA ‘staring down the barrel of a gun’ over shortage of artisans, warns Retail Motor Industry Organisation
Maverick News

SA ‘staring down the barrel of a gun’ over shortage of artisans, warns Retail Motor Industry Organisation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.