Business Maverick

EMPOWERMENT VOTE

Absa shareholders green-light R10-billion B-BBEE deal as share prices plummet

Absa shareholders green-light R10-billion B-BBEE deal as share prices plummet
(Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
05 Jun 2023
0

The broad-based black economic empowerment transaction involves 7% of the total Absa Group shareholding, comprising 3% for South African staff and 4% for black participants in selected CSI programmes.

Shareholders approved Absa’s R10-billion broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) deal at an extraordinary general meeting last week, paving the way for black ownership of the bank to push the 25% envelope.

The deal value (R11.2-billion in April this year) highlights how the bank’s share price has fallen over the past three months, plummeting 21% from a high of R199.50 on 6 March to close at R158.23 on Monday.

Hopefully, the price will pick up by the time employees and participants in Absa’s corporate social investment programmes become shareholders.

The deal is structured so that employees in other countries where Absa has a presence will have the opportunity to participate through cash-settled plans, subject to local approvals. Half of the transaction will be for the benefit of participants in corporate social investment (CSI) programmes. 

Group chief executive Arrie Rautenbach says the B-BBEE transaction involves 7% of the total Absa Group shareholding, comprising 3% for South African staff and 4% for black participants in selected CSI programmes. 

Absa anticipates that the SA staff scheme will be implemented on 1 September 2023, allowing thousands of Absa employees to become shareholders when the shares vest five years from the implementation date – or in September 2028.

On implementation of the transaction, Absa will also allocate shares to a CSI Trust which will distribute its significant dividend income to its beneficiaries, who will be mainly black participants in CSI programmes that focus on education and youth employability. 

Absa Group broad-based black economic empowerment programme beneficiaries

absa B-BBEE

(Image: Supplied by Absa)

 The SA staff scheme will include about 26,000 eligible permanent staff members of Absa Group companies in South Africa, regardless of race or nationality.

However, the SA staff scheme will be structured to enhance the participation of 20,500 eligible South African black (African, Indian and coloured) staff members who will receive an additional 20% allocation relative to staff who are not black, which means about 82% of the SA staff scheme will benefit black staff. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
UB40’s Red Red Wine glass overflows for sold-out Pretoria crowd
Maverick News

UB40’s Red Red Wine glass overflows for sold-out Pretoria crowd
The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024
DM168

The battle between the Zulu King and his prime minister over the Ingonyama Trust is likely to divide KZN voters in 2024

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
DM168

ANC cadres couldn’t tolerate the competent load shedding man, so they fired him
2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
Maverick News

2010 World Cup $10m ‘bribe’: South Africa left out even as $201m returned to Fifa
As El Niño looms, South Africa - including the southwest - looks set for a wet winter
Maverick News

As El Niño looms, South Africa – including the southwest – looks set for a wet winter
BadFellas - Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Maverick News

BadFellas – Time for former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and his sidekicks to face the music
Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula flipped a Sunday ‘ace’ card in the Karpowership poker saga, but does he have a winning hand?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.