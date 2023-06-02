Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stock Bull Market in Sight With Big Tech Roaring: Markets Wrap

Stock Bull Market in Sight With Big Tech Roaring: Markets Wrap
Global market indices displayed on a stock ticker in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. China's stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
02 Jun 2023
0

The relentless rally in big tech and bets on a pause in Federal Reserve hikes following a mixed jobs report drove US stocks toward a bull market.

An advance of 1.5% for the S&P 500 Friday extended the benchmark’s surge from its October low to nearly 20%. A gauge of megacaps like Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. headed toward its sixth straight week of gains — the longest winning run in almost two years. Broadcom Inc. climbed after predicting that sales tied to artificial intelligence will double this year.

As stocks rallied, Wall Street’s fear gauge plummeted toward its lowest level since February 2020. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, dropped below 15 from an average of 23 in the past year.

“The impressive run for equities continues to drive retail investors into the market,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. “Investors have spent much of the past three years obsessed by the Fed, inflation, and payrolls, though volatility around those reports has settled, reflecting a less emotional market. This is bullish, as less reactivity is a sign of a healthy market.”

‘Baby Bubble’

The buzz around artificial intelligence has investors pouring a record amount of money into tech stocks, Bank of America Corp. says.

“baby bubble” in AI was the dominant market theme in May, strategist Michael Hartnett said, with tech funds attracting an all-time high of $8.5 billion in the week through May 31, according to the bank citing EPFR Global data.

Flows into global equity funds overall hit $14.8 billion, while $1.1 billion went into bond funds, the data show.

Meantime, Wall Street’s reaction to the latest jobs report showed bets that another Fed hike is likely in the bag — but that wouldn’t necessarily happen in June.

Fed Pause

Signs of labor-market slackening in May despite a pickup in hiring could strengthen the argument from Chair Jerome Powell and other officials that they should take more time to assess incoming data and the evolving outlook before raising rates again.

Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent central bank moves, jumped 14 basis points to 4.48%. Swaps are pricing almost a quarter-point hike across the next two Fed meetings. But only nine basis points are projected for June, indicating a less than 50% chance of that happening this month.

“The key question now is: can they wait until July or does this monster payrolls number trigger another burst of urgency?” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “Perhaps the report details, with the unemployment rate rising and average hourly earnings growth slowing, tilts the decision to July.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 1.5% as of 1:15 p.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%
  • The MSCI World index rose 1.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
  • The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0711
  • The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2450
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 139.90 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $27,090.42
  • Ether rose 1.2% to $1,891.1

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 3.68%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.31%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.16%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $71.63 a barrel
  • Gold futures fell 1.4% to $1,968.40 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

BRICS countries show signs of division over potential for expanding membership
Maverick News

BRICS countries show signs of division over potential for expanding membership
Court dismisses Limpopo MEC for Health’s attempt to quash inquiry into her ‘killing my health system’ remark
Maverick News

Court dismisses Limpopo MEC for Health’s attempt to quash inquiry into her ‘killing my health system’ remark
George Fivaz's Eskom 'dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Maverick News

George Fivaz's Eskom 'dirty' dossier gets clean bill of health in expert legal opinion
Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
South Africa

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
Constantia killings — How a State Capture plot and bomb blast ‘targeting’ Bulgaria’s top prosecutor fit in
Maverick News

Constantia killings — How a State Capture plot and bomb blast ‘targeting’ Bulgaria’s top prosecutor fit in

TOP READS IN SECTION

How the best-run municipality in SA gets the numbers right
South Africa

How the best-run municipality in SA gets the numbers right
Baton changes hands at Minerals Council while Mantashe indicates progress on cadastre system
South Africa

Baton changes hands at Minerals Council while Mantashe indicates progress on cadastre system
Eskom’s woes worsen amid rising financial losses and debt
South Africa

Eskom’s woes worsen amid rising financial losses and debt
SCA strikes out the mandatory rotation of audit firms in one stroke
South Africa

SCA strikes out the mandatory rotation of audit firms in one stroke
After the Bell: SA’s Russia economic problem is not theoretical; it’s right here, right now
South Africa

After the Bell: SA’s Russia economic problem is not theoretical; it’s right here, right now

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.