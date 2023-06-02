Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Ladies’ Day at the races, and more from around the world

Racegoers are pictured during Ladies Day of the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 02, 2023 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Jun 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A woman walk past a sign which reads ‘Tail feathers at the ready’ during Ladies’ Day at the Epsom Races at Epsom Racecourse June 02, 2023 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)

A racegoer wearing a pink fascinator, pictured during Ladies Day of the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 02, 2023 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Racegoers are pictured during Ladies Day of the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 02, 2023 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Racegoers enjoy a beverage during Ladies Day of the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 02, 2023 in Epsom, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Balloonists inflate the canopy of the BBC balloon at the start of the the three day Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall on June 02, 2023 in Alcester, England. The BBC balloon was featured in the television channel’s ident on BBC One between 1997 and 2002. The balloon has been restored by brothers Liam and Daniel Whitelock to make it ready to be flown during the Midlands Air Festival.The festival returns for its fifth year, featuring displays by the Royal Air Force’s Aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, and the Typhoon, the RAF’s frontline fighter jet, who will performing their first displays of the air show season. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Balloonists inflate their tethered canopies at Ragley Hall at the start of the three day air festival on June 02, 2023, in Alcester, England. The Midlands Air Festival returns for its fifth year, featuring displays by the Royal Air Force’s Aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, and the Typhoon, the RAF’s frontline fighter jet, who will perform their first air show season displays. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Balloonists roll on the canopy of their balloon to help deflate it at Ragley Hall at the start of the three day air festival on June 02, 2023, in Alcester, England.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A worker carries bundles of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles at a plastic waste collection company before transferring to Avni Ventures baling center in Kathmandu, Nepal. 28 May 2023. (Issued 02 June 2023) Plastic pollution is one of the biggest pollution issues in Nepal. A total of 1200 tons of waste are collected each day from Kathmandu, out of which 200 tons are plastic. Avni Ventures, an organization focused on environmental sustainability, is currently engaged in recycling plastics as part of its efforts to reduce waste and create job opportunities. Every day, various types of plastic are brought to the baling centre located in Tokha village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu. At the baling centre, workers separate the different types of plastics and compress them. The compressed plastic is then transformed into bales, which will be sold to plastic companies. The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Volunteers carry an installation depicting a fish made from plastic waste to create awareness of environmental polution effect on marine life, at Edward Elliot’s beach, in Chennai, India, 21 May 2023. (Issued 02 June 2023). EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Female labourers sort out recyclable Polyethylene terephthalate or PET plastic bottles in the Viridis Recycling Centre in THE Panagoda suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 May 2023. (Issued 02 June 2023) EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Nikki Sevilla-Caampued, the co-founder of eco-friendly packaging manufacturer SACHI-Group and EcoNest Philippines, displays Cassava resins, a raw material in manufacturing compostable and water-soluble plastic bags at a factory in Marilao, Bulacan province, Philippines, 31 May 2023 (issued on 02 June 2023). Environmental advocate organizations SACHI-Group Incorporated and EcoNest Philippines are working together in manufacturing packaging made from renewable resources and providing educational support in communities on how to prevent further damage to the environment. According to Philippine Alliance for Sustainable Solutions (PASS), among the environmental issues in the Philippines is plastic pollution, with a high dependence on single-use plastics resulting in the country’s annual generation of 2.7 million tons of plastic waste. The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution” EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A woman in a traditional working outfit, whets her scythe in the early morning in Stromovka Park, in the city centre in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 June 2023. About thirty locals gathered to scythe flower meadow in Prague’s biggest city park. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A girl in a traditional working outfit, uses a scythe to cut a meadow in the early morning in Stromovka Park, in the city centre in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A woman in a traditional working outfit, carries a scythe in the early morning in Stromovka Park, in the city centre in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 June 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A handout photo made available by the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) on 01 June 2023 shows Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein (R) and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al Saif (L), of Saudi Arabia during their royal wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan, 01 June 2023. The wedding was held at Zahran Palace attended by Jordan’s king and queen, the parents of the bride, and international royals and heads of state. EPA-EFE/ROYAL HASHEMITE COURT

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein (L) and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al Saif (R), of Saudi Arabia, wave to people lining the street during a wedding parade after their royal wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan 01 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD ALI

Participants march during the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, on 01 June 2023. Thousands of members and supporters of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer) community marched in the Jerusalem parade under tight police security. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli right-wing activists protest against the LGBTIQ community’s annual Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance, in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 June 2023. A group of right-wing activists staged a protest as thousands of members and supporters of the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer) community took to the streets of Jerusalem on 01 June for the annual pride rally under tight police security. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir (C) walks with his security detail during the March for Pride and Tolerance in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A participant wears face paint during the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, 01 June 2023.  EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes in the Artistic Swimming Women’s Solo Technical Final during day one of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final Meet 1 on June 02, 2023, in Oviedo, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Fernando Diaz del Rio Soto of Spain competes in the Artistic Swimming Men’s Solo Technical Final during day one of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup Super Final Meet 1 on June 02, 2023, in Oviedo, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Spanish bailor (flamenco dancer) Amador Rojas, artistic director of the show ‘Authentic Flamenco’, performs at the Roberto Cantoral Cultural Center in Mexico City, Mexico, 01 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Cloud Iridescence or Irisation, a colourful optical phenomenon that occurs when sunlight is diffracted through small water droplets in the atmosphere, is seen at sunset, in Chennai, India, 02 June 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A handout picture made available by the Quirinal Presidential Palace (Palazzo del Quirinale) Press Office shows the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic display team, the Frecce Tricolori, flying over the monument as Italian President Sergio Mattarella laid a laurel wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Altar of the Fatherland, during celebrations of the 77th anniversary of the Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica) in Rome, Italy, 02 June 2023. The anniversary marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946. EPA-EFE/QUIRINAL PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

A member of Swedish music band Ghost performs on stage during their concert as part of the Primavera Sound Music Festival held in Barcelona, Spain, on 01 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Children and their parents queue to enter the Parliament Palace for free, as a volunteer, dressed as a clown, entertains them with huge soap bubbles during the Open Doors For Children program in Bucharest, Romania, 01 June 2023. While visiting the Parliament Palace, the second largest administrative building in the world, children were able to attend various entertainment shows and participate in interactive sports and arts workshops. Romania marks the annual International Children’s Day on 01 June in support of children’s rights. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A Romanian actress (R) and a child (L) perform as part of the musical show ‘Rebecca’ staged by The Comic Opera for Children during the Open Doors For Children program in Bucharest, Romania, 01 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT DM

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.