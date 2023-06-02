Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
-
-
[“Grasslands in Gauteng”]. Photographer: [Andrew Muller].
-
-
[AFRICAN (JACKASS) PENGUIN (Spheniscus demersus)7]. Photographer: [Neville Lance].
-
-
[Always time for a game of cricket on the beach]. Photographer: [Grant Bushby].
-
-
[Beautiful Camps Bay Beach]. Photographer: [Chris von Ulmenstein].
-
-
[Bookends of the Day…. The Gathering-Earth Edition. Opened by Rebecca Davis, closed by Zolani Mahola. A powerful start and end to an extraordinary day of optimism and critique] Photographer: [Eric Miller].
-
-
[Delta Park Johannesburg – autumn afternoon]. Photographer: [David Graham].
-
-
City of Cape Town for signal hill.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla
-
-
[Evening sky in Krugersdorp] Photographer: [Barry Philip Lok].
-
-
[Black shouldered Kite]. Photographer: Peter Brett/
-
-
[Istanbul, 2 days after elections]. Photographer: [Derrick Coetzer].
-
-
[Kelvin Power Station, Johannesburg, from 14 kms away]. Photographer: [Ian Lowdon].
-
-
[Morgan Bay fresh air]. Photographer: WIKUS Breetzke].
-
-
[Road trip] Photographer: [Anna Vertue].
-
-
[Shingwedzi impala lilies]. Photographer: [Barbara Chedzey].
-
-
[Tad chilly (6°) sunrise in the park this morning: with Jamie the Wonderdog]. Photographer: [Jenni Bessesen].
-
-
[The breathtaking beauty of Cape Town] Photographer: [Anél Potgieter].
-
-
[The Garden Route dam finally overflowing after some good rain]. Photographer: [Graham John Nelson].
-
-
[The Kowie at Dusk]. Photographer: [Elijah Gaunt].
-
-
[Wintertime serenity at Delta Park”] Photographer: [Chris Heymans]
-
-
[Zebra in Jozie] Photographer: [Vernon Kirsten (Aka BigV)].
-
-
[Communal Living]. Photographer: Phillip].