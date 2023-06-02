Business Maverick

BRICS Nations Say New Currency May Offer Shield From Sanctions

Ma ZHaoxu, deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China (L), Mauro Viera, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil (2nd L), Naledi Pandor, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (C), Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia (2nd R), and Subrahmanyam Jaishanker, Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, pose for photos at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Foreign Ministers Meeting on June 01, 2023, in Cape Town. Photographer: Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
02 Jun 2023
BRICS nations asked the bloc’s specially created bank to provide guidance on a how a potential new shared currency might work, including how it could shield other member countries from the impact of sanctions such as those imposed on Russia.

The foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa convened in Cape Town earlier Thursday to discuss how the bloc can win greater global influence and to challenge the US. While they didn’t reach firm conclusions, the use of alternative currencies was among the prominent talking points.

The BRICS are looking to “ensure that we do not become victims to sanctions that have secondary effects on countries that have no involvement in issues that have led to those unilateral sanctions,” Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s minister of international relations, told reporters after the meeting.

While she didn’t mention Russia directly, the country has been hit by widespread sanctions from Western powers over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read More: How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In: QuickTake

Proposals are being considered by officials at the New Development Bank, the Shanghai-based lender created by BRICS nations, and the bloc “will be guided to them as to what the future models might be,” Pandor said, without providing further details.

Expansion Plans

The BRICS ministers were joined by counterparts from countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Kazakhstan. Also on the agenda was expansion, with more than 20 countries aspiring to join.

Asked about a meeting held with a Saudi Arabian delegation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said only that the issue of the kingdom joining was discussed, amid broader talks about how the bloc should expand its membership.

“With regard to the issue of BRICS, it is still being shaped, it is still evolving,” he said.

Read More: BRICS Strive to Counter US With Expansion, Shared Currency

BRICS, which invited South Africa to join in 2010, has failed to punch its weight as a group. That’s despite its members representing more than 42% of the world’s population and accounting for 23% of global gross domestic product and 18% of trade, giving credence to demands for more sway.

The prospect of adding more members was first raised at last year’s summit in China and 13 nations have formally asked to join, with at least seven others expressing interest.

The gathering is a precursor to an Aug. 22-24 summit of BRICS heads of state currently scheduled for Johannesburg. South Africa is considering switching the venue to another nation, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would resolve its dilemma over whether to execute an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Putin if he travels to the country.

Gallery

