Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.
General view as Pigs make their way around the course during a Pig Racing Activity at Pennywell Farm on May 31, 2023 in Buckfastleigh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
A Pig Racing Activity at Pennywell Farm on May 31, 2023 in Buckfastleigh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
A young exhibitor shows concentration during sheep judging at The Royal Bath And West Show, on June 01, 2023 in Shepton Mallet, England. The historic show is one of the oldest surviving agricultural shows in England taking place over four days. The first show took place in Taunton in 1852 and then toured the country for more than 100 years before a permanent home was found at Shepton Mallet in 1965. It gained its Royal Patronage in 1977. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Police arrest a participant of a left-wing protest in solidarity with Lina E. in Berlin, Germany, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A policeman speaks to a participant of a left wing protest held in solidarity with Lina E. in Berlin, Germany, 31 May 2023. A court in Dresden has sentenced a 28-year-old woman knows as Lina E. to five years and three months in prison for taking part in a series of attacks on neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists over a period of two years. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A participant shouts against police officers during left-wing protest in solidarity with Lina E. in Berlin, Germany, 31 May 2023. A court in Dresden has sentenced a 28-year-old woman known as Lina E. to five years and three months in prison for taking part in a series of attacks on neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists over two years. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Members of the Kuki tribe and their supporters take part in a tribal solidarity protest against the alleged ethnic cleansing in Manipur state, in New Delhi, India, on 31 May 2023. Protests and clashes erupted in Manipur earlier in May over plans to extend economic quotas to the majority Meiti community in Manipur. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Coverage code no.17931
Inmates convicted of terrorism-related charges and detained at the Gunung Sindur Prison take part in a ceremony pledging their loyalty to the Republic of Indonesia, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, 01 June 2023, as they serve their sentences following a de-radicalization program. At least 76 inmates took part in the event on the occasion of Pancasila Day, which is celebrated annually on 01 June to mark the birth of Pancasila, Indonesia’s official state philosophy consisting of five principles. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO
An inmate convicted of terrorism-related charges and detained at the Gunung Sindur Prison kisses the national flag as they take part in a ceremony pledging their loyalty to the Republic of Indonesia, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, 01 June 2023, as they serve their sentences following a de-radicalization program. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO
Thai Buddhist monks sort recyclable plastic bottles at Wat Chak Daeng temple in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 29 May 2023. They were issued 01 June 2023 At What Chak Daeng temple, Thai Buddhist monks have set up a cooperative between the temple and community members to recycle used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles and transform them into saffron robes. The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. While worshippers in other temples usually donate food and daily necessities as alms, here they are encouraged to collect and bring in used or discarded plastic bottles. The monks then sort them accordingly from the non-recyclable trash. Workers help to crunch and press them into portable bales to be transported to factories where they are shredded into flakes, manufactured into polyester fibres, spun into yarns and then weaved and dyed into saffron-coloured fabrics. The recycled cloth is then returned to the temple where volunteers cut and sew them into new saffron robes for the monks. About 60 1.5 litre plastic bottles can be converted to one set of robes for the monks. The temple usually receives donations of about 10 tons of plastic bottles per month. Thailand is one of the world’s largest plastic polluters with more than two million tons of plastic waste generated each year. The Thai government announced in February 2023 that it will completely ban plastic waste import effective 1st January 2025. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Thai Buddhist monks transport recyclable plastic bottles using a three-wheel vehicle at Wat Chak Daeng temple in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 29 May 2023. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Carrots purchased at a supermarket are individually wrapped in plastic, in Tokyo, Japan, 30 May 2023. (Issued 01 June 2023). Even though Japan has one of the most efficient plastic recycling systems in the world it has also been one of the largest producers of single-use plastic packaging globally. Various stores are notorious for individually wrapping fruits and snacks. This results in an enormous volume of single-use plastic waste. To reduce it, Japan has implemented regulations on plastic bags. Some cities, including Tokyo, have introduced charges for plastic bags at retail stores. This measure has encouraged consumers to bring their reusable bags called ‘eco-bag’ in Japan. On a cultural approach, the ‘Omotenashi’, the Japanese concept of hospitality, places great emphasis on presentation. Consumers often perceive excessive wrapping as an expression of care and individually wrapped items contribute to a sense of hygiene, which holds great importance in Japanese culture. The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Vegetables are wrapped in plastic at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, 30 May 2023 (Issued 01 June 2023). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Marc Kayak pictured with some of the waste he collected from the river Meuse in Namur, Belgium, 30 May 2023. Issued 01 June 2023 For the past twelve years, Marc Kayak has been paddling the river gathering floating debris. The catalyst for his voluntary work was witnessing a swan die after ingesting polystyrene. Some days he manages to remove 75 kilograms of waste from the river. The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Marc Kayak pictured collecting waste from the river Meuse in Namur, Belgium, 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
A two-armed robot called “ADAM” prepares a cup of coffee for a customer at Botbar coffee shop on May 31, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The robot barista at Botbar, which has launched a soft opening in the Greenpoint neighbourhood, is expected to make up to 50 espresso drinks an hour when the shop fully opens. The coffee shop is a client of Richtech Robotics, a robotics manufacturer based in Las Vegas and is the first such store in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A detailed view of the face of the Ai-Da robot as it is displayed at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House on June 01, 2023, in London, England. The robot has recently become the first AI robot to design a series of household items including plateware, homeware and cutlery. London Design Biennale is a global stage for world-leading contemporary design and design-led innovation, creativity and research. The theme for 2023 is The Global Game: Remapping Collaborations and will take place at Somerset House from 1-25 June 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
An attendee holds a Dynamit Nobel Defence RGW-90 anti-structure munitions (ASM) rocket launcher at the Twenty20 Insight booth at the Canadian Association of Defence & Security Industries (CANSEC) trade show in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. CANSEC showcases technology, products, and services for land-based, naval, aerospace and joint forces military units. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Amazon employees during a walkout outside the Amazon Spheres, part of the Amazon headquarters campus, in Seattle, Washington, US, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Amazon.com Inc. employees are demanding more flexibility with remote work and more attention to Amazon’s climate impact. Photographer: Chloe Collyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Members of the British military take part in the Brigade Major’s Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 1, 2023, in London, England. More than 1,500 soldiers and 300 horses from the Household Division will parade for inspection by the Brigade Major of the Household Division, James Shaw, on the Horse Guards Parade. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Fernando of Sevilla celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final soccer match Sevilla vs. AS Roma at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 01 June 2023. Sevilla won the penalty shootout 4-1 after the match ended in a 1-1 tie. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in their Men’s Singles second round match during the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A view through a bullseye window of the plenary hall’s doors during a debate on ‘Foreign interference in democratic processes and election integrity’ during a mini plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 01 June 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
A person stands next to a shell crater near a residential building after a missile strike in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, on 01 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least three people died, including a child, and ten others were injured after a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, the National Police said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A relative sits next to the covered body of a 9-year-old girl near a health centre damaged in a missile strike in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 01 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
New York City police officers look at shell casings at a crime scene where two people were shot and injured outside of a deli in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A boy jumps off a platform during a free jumping-diving competition at the Adrenaline Park, in Tehran, Iran, 31 May 2023. Some thirty youth Iranian participate in the competition as the rest of the match was postponed for another day due to bad weather. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A girl jumps off a platform during a free jumping-diving competition at the Adrenaline Park, in Tehran, Iran, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH DM
