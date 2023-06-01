Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Pigs fly at pig racing event, and more from around the world

Pigs fly at pig racing event, and more from around the world
As part of a Pig Racing Activity at Pennywell Farm on May 31, 2023 in Buckfastleigh, United Kingdom, pigs make their way around an obstacle course . (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
01 Jun 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

General view as Pigs make their way around the course during a Pig Racing Activity at Pennywell Farm on May 31, 2023 in Buckfastleigh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

A Pig Racing Activity at Pennywell Farm on May 31, 2023 in Buckfastleigh, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

A young exhibitor shows concentration during sheep judging at The Royal Bath And West Show, on June 01, 2023 in Shepton Mallet, England. The historic show is one of the oldest surviving agricultural shows in England taking place over four days. The first show took place in Taunton in 1852 and then toured the country for more than 100 years before a permanent home was found at Shepton Mallet in 1965. It gained its Royal Patronage in 1977. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Police arrest a participant of a left-wing protest in solidarity with Lina E. in Berlin, Germany, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A policeman speaks to a participant of a left wing protest held in solidarity with Lina E. in Berlin, Germany, 31 May 2023. A court in Dresden has sentenced a 28-year-old woman knows as Lina E. to five years and three months in prison for taking part in a series of attacks on neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists over a period of two years. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A participant shouts against police officers during left-wing protest in solidarity with Lina E. in Berlin, Germany, 31 May 2023. A court in Dresden has sentenced a 28-year-old woman known as Lina E. to five years and three months in prison for taking part in a series of attacks on neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists over two years. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Members of the Kuki tribe and their supporters take part in a tribal solidarity protest against the alleged ethnic cleansing in Manipur state, in New Delhi, India, on 31 May 2023. Protests and clashes erupted in Manipur earlier in May over plans to extend economic quotas to the majority Meiti community in Manipur. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Coverage code no.17931

Inmates convicted of terrorism-related charges and detained at the Gunung Sindur Prison take part in a ceremony pledging their loyalty to the Republic of Indonesia, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, 01 June 2023, as they serve their sentences following a de-radicalization program. At least 76 inmates took part in the event on the occasion of Pancasila Day, which is celebrated annually on 01 June to mark the birth of Pancasila, Indonesia’s official state philosophy consisting of five principles. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An inmate convicted of terrorism-related charges and detained at the Gunung Sindur Prison kisses the national flag as they take part in a ceremony pledging their loyalty to the Republic of Indonesia, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, 01 June 2023, as they serve their sentences following a de-radicalization program. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Thai Buddhist monks sort recyclable plastic bottles at Wat Chak Daeng temple in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 29 May 2023. They were issued 01 June 2023 At What Chak Daeng temple, Thai Buddhist monks have set up a cooperative between the temple and community members to recycle used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles and transform them into saffron robes. The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. While worshippers in other temples usually donate food and daily necessities as alms, here they are encouraged to collect and bring in used or discarded plastic bottles. The monks then sort them accordingly from the non-recyclable trash. Workers help to crunch and press them into portable bales to be transported to factories where they are shredded into flakes, manufactured into polyester fibres, spun into yarns and then weaved and dyed into saffron-coloured fabrics. The recycled cloth is then returned to the temple where volunteers cut and sew them into new saffron robes for the monks. About 60 1.5 litre plastic bottles can be converted to one set of robes for the monks. The temple usually receives donations of about 10 tons of plastic bottles per month. Thailand is one of the world’s largest plastic polluters with more than two million tons of plastic waste generated each year. The Thai government announced in February 2023 that it will completely ban plastic waste import effective 1st January 2025. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Buddhist monks transport recyclable plastic bottles using a three-wheel vehicle at Wat Chak Daeng temple in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 29 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Carrots purchased at a supermarket are individually wrapped in plastic, in Tokyo, Japan, 30 May 2023. (Issued 01 June 2023). Even though Japan has one of the most efficient plastic recycling systems in the world it has also been one of the largest producers of single-use plastic packaging globally. Various stores are notorious for individually wrapping fruits and snacks. This results in an enormous volume of single-use plastic waste. To reduce it, Japan has implemented regulations on plastic bags. Some cities, including Tokyo, have introduced charges for plastic bags at retail stores. This measure has encouraged consumers to bring their reusable bags called ‘eco-bag’ in Japan. On a cultural approach, the ‘Omotenashi’, the Japanese concept of hospitality, places great emphasis on presentation. Consumers often perceive excessive wrapping as an expression of care and individually wrapped items contribute to a sense of hygiene, which holds great importance in Japanese culture. The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Vegetables are wrapped in plastic at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, 30 May 2023 (Issued 01 June 2023). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Marc Kayak pictured with some of the waste he collected from the river Meuse in Namur, Belgium, 30 May 2023. Issued 01 June 2023 For the past twelve years, Marc Kayak has been paddling the river gathering floating debris. The catalyst for his voluntary work was witnessing a swan die after ingesting polystyrene. Some days he manages to remove 75 kilograms of waste from the river. The World will mark the 2023 Environment Day on 05 June with a focus on “solutions to plastic pollution”. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Marc Kayak pictured collecting waste from the river Meuse in Namur, Belgium, 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A two-armed robot called “ADAM” prepares a cup of coffee for a customer at Botbar coffee shop on May 31, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The robot barista at Botbar, which has launched a soft opening in the Greenpoint neighbourhood, is expected to make up to 50 espresso drinks an hour when the shop fully opens. The coffee shop is a client of Richtech Robotics, a robotics manufacturer based in Las Vegas and is the first such store in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A detailed view of the face of the Ai-Da robot as it is displayed at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House on June 01, 2023, in London, England. The robot has recently become the first AI robot to design a series of household items including plateware, homeware and cutlery. London Design Biennale is a global stage for world-leading contemporary design and design-led innovation, creativity and research. The theme for 2023 is The Global Game: Remapping Collaborations and will take place at Somerset House from 1-25 June 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

An attendee holds a Dynamit Nobel Defence RGW-90 anti-structure munitions (ASM) rocket launcher at the Twenty20 Insight booth at the Canadian Association of Defence & Security Industries (CANSEC) trade show in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. CANSEC showcases technology, products, and services for land-based, naval, aerospace and joint forces military units. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon employees during a walkout outside the Amazon Spheres, part of the Amazon headquarters campus, in Seattle, Washington, US, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Amazon.com Inc. employees are demanding more flexibility with remote work and more attention to Amazon’s climate impact. Photographer: Chloe Collyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Members of the British military take part in the Brigade Major’s Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 1, 2023, in London, England. More than 1,500 soldiers and 300 horses from the Household Division will parade for inspection by the Brigade Major of the Household Division, James Shaw, on the Horse Guards Parade. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Fernando of Sevilla celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final soccer match Sevilla vs. AS Roma at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 01 June 2023. Sevilla won the penalty shootout 4-1 after the match ended in a 1-1 tie. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in their Men’s Singles second round match during the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

A view through a bullseye window of the plenary hall’s doors during a debate on ‘Foreign interference in democratic processes and election integrity’ during a mini plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 01 June 2023. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A person stands next to a shell crater near a residential building after a missile strike in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, on 01 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least three people died, including a child, and ten others were injured after a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, the National Police said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A relative sits next to the covered body of a 9-year-old girl near a health centre damaged in a missile strike in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 01 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

New York City police officers look at shell casings at a crime scene where two people were shot and injured outside of a deli in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A boy jumps off a platform during a free jumping-diving competition at the Adrenaline Park, in Tehran, Iran, 31 May 2023. Some thirty youth Iranian participate in the competition as the rest of the match was postponed for another day due to bad weather. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A girl jumps off a platform during a free jumping-diving competition at the Adrenaline Park, in Tehran, Iran, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
South Africa

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Maverick News

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Maverick News

ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Eusebius McKaiser — Brilliant, cocky, unapologetically himself
Maverick News

Eusebius McKaiser — Brilliant, cocky, unapologetically himself

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA flower wins Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
South Africa

SA flower wins Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
South Africa

Fokol™: The discovery of this new mineral will change The South Africa Show forever
The sun aligns between buildings in New York City, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The sun aligns between buildings in New York City, and more from around the world
‘A spirit to ride is a spirit to build’ – 10 Soweto cyclists get ready to rock go2berg
South Africa

‘A spirit to ride is a spirit to build’ – 10 Soweto cyclists get ready to rock go2berg
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or
Maverick Life

The 76th Cannes Film Festival – more glamour, more protests, and the Palme d'Or

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.