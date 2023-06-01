Before the game started, police said several people got into a fight and three were injured, with one Spanish and one Swedish citizen taken to hospital. Police opened a criminal investigation into the suspected offence of group aggravated assault and seven Polish citizens have been arrested.
In a separate incident in downtown Budapest, police said two fans, one Spanish and one Italian, were assaulted. Two Polish nationals have been arrested.
Sevilla are bidding for a record-extending seventh Europa League title against a Roma team coached by Jose Mourinho, who has led teams to five major European trophies including last year’s Conference League with the Italian capital club.
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet