Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s bid to avoid prosecution is ‘trial by ambush’, argues State lawyer

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s bid to avoid prosecution is ‘trial by ambush’, argues State lawyer
From left: advocates Anton Katz (Senior Counsel), Kessler Perumalsamy, Stanley Reinders and Neil Snellenburg in the Free State High Court. (Photo: Becker Semela)
By Daniel Steyn, Marecia Damons and Becker Semela
01 Jun 2023
0

The partner of ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester claims she was ‘abducted’ in Tanzania by South African authorities.

The Free State High Court on Thursday heard Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent application against the government in which she wants the court to declare her detention in Tanzania and return to South Africa unlawful.

Judge Phillip Loubser is expected to hand down judgment on Monday, 5 June.

Magudumana was arrested in Tanzania in April 2023 with convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. She is currently facing charges of fraud, violating dead bodies and aiding Bester’s escape from Mangaung prison in May 2022.

She is now asking the court to declare her “apprehension, arrest, and abduction in Tanzania” to be “wrongful and unlawful”; her arraignment before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court “a nullity”’; the warrants for her arrest “null and void”; and that she is entitled to be released from prison.

Respondents included the South African Police Service (SAPS) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) was later added as a respondent.

The version of events in Magudumana’s founding affidavit is different from the government’s. Magudumana said she was blindfolded and handcuffed in Tanzania, but the South African government disputes this.

Magudumana said she was unlawfully handed over to South African authorities in Tanzania, which amounts to abduction. But the South African authorities say that Magudumana’s return to South Africa was a lawful deportation.

Magudumana was represented by advocate Anton Katz, an international law practitioner who is also leading the legal team in the Gupta extradition case. Katz argued that the onus falls on the respondents to prove that Magudumana’s detention was lawful.

Katz said that the court must decide the case based on what the respondents say. “Whatever the applicant says is context, no more,” Katz said. He argued that the court should look at the respondents’ versions of events and decide whether their actions were lawful.

‘A disguised extradition’

Focusing on the respondent’s version of events, Katz argued that Magudumana was unlawfully handed over to South African officials in Tanzania. The fact that there was an agreement between the South African and Tanzanian governments means that it was not simply a deportation, but an extradition, Katz said.

But, Katz said, if the court did not agree that Magudumana’s deportation was in fact a disguised extradition, then it would have to consider the basis on which the South African authorities were in Tanzania.

Magudumana and Bester had been arrested by Tanzanian authorities because they were in the country illegally.

A few days later, delegates from the Department of Home Affairs, SAPS, and the NPA travelled to Tanzania to bring them back. Katz argued that South African law does not permit them to do so.

The Tanzanian government had issued a notice that Magudumana should leave the country within three days. Katz said Magudumana was never given those three days and was instead immediately handed over to South African authorities and put on a plane to Lanseria airport, where she was arrested by the police.

The State’s reply

Advocate Neil Snellenburg represents the Director of Public Prosecutions Free State (from the NPA), the Minister of Police, and SAPS Captain Tieho Flyman, who is the investigating officer in the Bester case.

Snellenburg said that Magudumana’s application was not urgent. Magudumana had spent almost a month in detention before deciding to bring this matter to court. He said that Magudumana did not comply with the established practices pertaining to urgent applications.

He said that Magudumana’s arguments in court were mostly based on the answering affidavits of the respondents, which were “drawn in urgency … under undue pressure”.

He said that Magudumana had failed to make a case in her founding affidavit. “It’s a matter of the applicant abusing the process and she wants to get mileage from it,” he said.

Snellenburg said Magudumana had lied in her founding affidavit and that was why she was basing her case on the respondents’ answering affidavits.

“It is trite in law that the respondent is only called upon to answer the case that is made against him,” said Snellenburg. He said that the case made by Magudumana in her founding affidavit was “utterly untruthful”, and that was the case that the respondents were invited to answer. The “disguised extradition” case was not made in the founding affidavit, Snellenburg said.

He argued that the South African authorities took their guidance from the Tanzanian government on how to handle the situation. He said that the context was also important: there were armed men present on the plane that brought Magudumana and Bester back because Bester was a convicted rapist and murderer who had escaped from prison.

‘Hitching a ride’

He said that Magudumana had told the Tanzanian authorities that she wanted to go home to South Africa and that she never objected to getting on the plane.

“Are you saying… she was only hitching a ride?” Judge Loubser asked.

Snellenburg said, “In the event that this court is inclined to hear this matter as one of urgency, it is respectfully submitted that this application be dismissed with costs by reason of, firstly, the material dispute of facts highlighted above. Secondly, the fact that [Magudumana] has woefully failed to prove the alleged arrest and abduction by the South African Police Services in Tanzania.”

Advocate Joubert Zietsman, for the Department of Home Affairs, argued that the Tanzanian government had ordered Magudumana to leave the country “through escort” and that the Tanzanian authorities had decided that Magudumana should be deported to South Africa.

“If it stands firm that the decision was made by Tanzania to deport, then it was going to be through an escort, not what the applicant decides and that it will be back to South Africa. The applicant cannot take issue with any of those,” Zietsman said.

In response, Katz said that there appeared to be an inconsistency in the versions of the different state departments: Snellenburg had argued that Magudumana consented to get on to the plane, while Zietsman argued that she was put there by Tanzanian authorities. “The respondents can’t have it both ways,” Katz said.

Judge Loubser said: “This is probably the first case in my life where the applicant only relies on the respondents’ version, while the respondents only rely on the applicant’s version.”

Katz laughed and said, “It is unusual, but that’s what happens when you have a government that plays possum when it comes to the liberty of an individual.” Katz implored the court to rule that the South African government’s conduct in Tanzania was unlawful. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
South Africa

Russia tramples international law by abducting Ukrainian children, but South Africa can help get them home – here’s how
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
Maverick News

‘Strip club fronts, drugs and diamond smuggling’ — book delves into Bulgaria and SA crime links
ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Maverick News

ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Eusebius McKaiser — Brilliant, cocky, unapologetically himself
Maverick News

Eusebius McKaiser — Brilliant, cocky, unapologetically himself

TOP READS IN SECTION

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
Maverick News

Beyond DJ Sumbody’s murder – business tensions, underworld fears and a court order
BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town as questions mount about Putin’s possible visit
Maverick News

BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town as questions mount about Putin’s possible visit
ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Maverick News

ANC’s disciplinary committee hammers final nail in Ace’s coffin with guilty verdict
Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Maverick News

Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.