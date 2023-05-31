Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The sun aligns between buildings in New York City, and more from around the world

People watch the sunset down 42nd Street during 'Manhattanhenge', when the sunset aligns with the city's streets, in New York, New York, USA, 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
By Maverick Life Editors
31 May 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

People look at the sunset at 42nd Street in Times Square on one of the four evenings of the year referred to as “Manhattanhenge” when the sun aligns perfectly through spaces between buildings of the New York City street grid on May 30, 2023 in New York City. Thousands of tourists and locals gather annually for the event at spots that look west across the avenues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

People take photographs of the sunset at 42nd Street in Times Square on one of the four evenings of the year referred to as “Manhattanhenge” when the sun aligns perfectly through spaces between buildings of the New York City street grid on May 30, 2023 in New York City. Thousands of tourists and locals gather annually for the event at spots that look west across the avenues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Robotic devices from Boston Dynamics and Unitree are seen at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) at ExCel on May 30, 2023, in London, England. The event is the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society’s flagship conference and a forum for robotics researchers to present and discuss their work. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Weapons seized during various operations, in coordination with other security authorities, were destroyed by members of the National Police in Panama City, Panama, on 30 May 2023. In total, they destroyed 1,039 revolvers, 53 pistols, eight shotguns, six rifles, two rifles and 12 pellets or pellet rifles, according to the Police in a statement. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Workers of the National Police of Panama destroy firearms of various calibres, which have been seized during various operations, in coordination with other security authorities, in Panama City, Panama, on 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

A handout photo made available by Moscow City court press service shows jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny attending via a video link from his penal colony a preliminary hearing of a new case in the Moscow City court in Moscow, Russia, 31 May 2023. A new case was initiated under six articles – on the organization of an extremist community. Navalny has been in the colony since February 2021, when the court, at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, replaced his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case of 2014 with a real one. He was supposed to serve in a penal colony for 2 years and 8 months, but in March 2022, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow, at an off-site meeting in correctional colony-2 in the city of Pokrov, Vladimir Region, sentenced the politician to 9 years of the strict regime and a fine of 1.2 million rubs., as well as one and a half years of restriction of freedom in the case of fraud and contempt of court. In June 2022, the sentence entered into force. EPA-EFE/MOSCOW

Mock cigarettes are placed on a fake grave put up on display to highlight the dangers of smoking and to create awareness among people during ‘World No Tobacco Day’ in Mumbai, India, 31 May 2023. World No Tobacco Day is marked annually on 31 May to raise awareness of the health risks of tobacco use and to push advocacy for policies to reduce tobacco consumption. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Young Indian activists wear masks depicting human skulls as they take part in an anti-smoking campaign rally on World No Tobacco Day in Kolkata, India, 31 May 2023.  EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A member of indigenous peoples and organizations linked to indigenous movements is holding a demonstration in the centre of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on 30 May 2023. Indigenous people protested against a bill that is being processed in Congress that could make it difficult to demarcate native lands. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

A Brazil national flag is smeared in red paint as indigenous people protest against a bill that makes it difficult to demarcate land in Brazil, at the Ministries Esplanade, in Brasilia, Brazil, 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO

Private security personnel with bulletproof shields escort former prime minister Imran Khan at Lahore High Court to secure bail in cases registered against him, in Lahore, Pakistan, 30 May 2023. Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been steadily witnessing close aides and members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) leave his side amid a deepening political crisis that has gripped the nation for over a year. The wave of resignations in the PTI began in the last two weeks after the opposition held violent protests over Khan’s arrest and the authorities responded by arresting a large number of dissidents. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Private security personnel with bulletproof shields escort a vehicle carrying former prime minister Imran Khan arriving at Lahore High Court to secure bail in cases registered against him, in Lahore, Pakistan, 30 May 2023. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession on May 30, 2023, in Windsor, England. The King presented Royal Victorian Order honours to Royal Navy personnel who participated in Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Processions, including those who drew the State Gun Carriage. (Photo by Maja Smiejkowska-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dancers from the National Dance Company rehearse in Mexico City, Mexico, on 30 May 2023. Young members of the National Dance Company (CND) bring sexual diversity on stage with a dozen choreographies grouped in the show ‘Diversus.’ EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Children watch riot police officers demonstrating their martial arts skills during the Open Doors for Children activities at Interior Ministry headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 31 May 2023. Kids and their parents queued to enter the Interior Ministry headquarters for free during the Open Doors For Children programme in Romania’s capital. The children were able to see the combat techniques and mobile means of the police forces in Romania. Romania is marking the annual International Children’s Day on 01 June in support of children’s rights. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A Sri Lankan health worker fumigates insecticide to curb mosquito breeding in an attempt to control dengue fever in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 29 May 2023 (issued 31 May 2023). According to the National Dengue Control Unit, 25 people died and over 39,000 people were infected with dengue in the first four months of this year. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan children play with smoke while a health worker fumigates insecticide to curb mosquito breeding in an attempt to control dengue fever in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 29 May 2023 (issued 31 May 2023). EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron (L) ahead of a meeting at the Grassalkovich Palace, the official seat of the Slovak President, in Bratislava, Slovakia, 31 May 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A Kangaroo Island kangaroo plays in man-made snow on May 31, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Creatures living at the zoo welcomed the arrival of winter with snow and an array of treats. Many of the zoo’s species would naturally experience seasonal changes within their wild ranges. With the support of the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium’s sub-Antarctic penguin team, snow is predicted to hit the Darling Harbour-based attraction on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

The Orchestra Italiana del Cinema performs during the new Colosseum route inauguration on May 30, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

A general view shows the Colosseum as the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema performs during the new Colosseum route inauguration on May 30, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images) DM

