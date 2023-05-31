Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russia says it destroys Ukraine’s ‘last warship’

Russia says it destroys Ukraine’s ‘last warship’
A damaged industrial area following a rocket strike during night shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, 18 May 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least one person died and two others were injured as a result of the shelling on the industrial facility in Odesa. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed on 18 May that a total of 30 sea, air, and land-based cruise missiles were launched on the Ukrainian territory on the night between 17 and 18 May, with 29 missiles successfully shot down. EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
By Reuters
31 May 2023
0

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had destroyed what it described as Ukraine's "last warship" two days ago in the port of Odesa in a missile strike.

Ukraine’s navy declined to comment.

“The last warship of the Ukrainian navy, the Yuriy Olefirenko, was destroyed at a warship mooring in the port of Odesa,” Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a daily briefing on the war.

He said the vessel had been hit with “high-precision weapons” – a phrase he uses to mean missiles – on May 29, but gave no further details.

Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, said he would not respond to any assertions made by Russia. The Ukrainian navy will not disclose any information about losses during the war, he added.

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia had put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the battlefield accounts of either side.

The Russian defence ministry also said on Wednesday that its forces had pushed Ukrainian units out of positions around the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Yasynuvata in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed.

The ministry said “fierce fighting” was continuing around Avdiivka, a large town located between the two settlements, which has been largely razed to the ground during months of fighting.

(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Maverick News

Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Clover heads into winter with a R360m ‘servitised’ solution to ensure uninterrupted power
South Africa

Clover heads into winter with a R360m ‘servitised’ solution to ensure uninterrupted power
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Heavens finally open over Nelson Mandela Bay — city on track for record May rainfall
South Africa

Heavens finally open over Nelson Mandela Bay — city on track for record May rainfall

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
Putin orders tighter defences after drone strikes on Moscow
Newsdeck

Putin orders tighter defences after drone strikes on Moscow
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Newsdeck

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Ukraine strikes Moscow with eight drones, Russia says
Newsdeck

Ukraine strikes Moscow with eight drones, Russia says
Twitter is now worth just 33% of Elon Musk’s purchase price, says Fidelity
Newsdeck

Twitter is now worth just 33% of Elon Musk’s purchase price, says Fidelity

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.