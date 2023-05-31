Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Italy’s ‘Crisis Guardian’ counts down to exit as Meloni mulls successor

Italy’s ‘Crisis Guardian’ counts down to exit as Meloni mulls successor
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's new prime minister, centre, speaks during a parliamentary session inside the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, ahead of a confidence vote in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.
By Bloomberg
31 May 2023
0

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has just five months left to find a new Bank of Italy chief in what may be the one of the most significant appointments she gets to make.  Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco’s final annual speech on Wednesday — listing the challenges faced by the euro zone’s third-biggest economy — will also be a reminder to the premier that the selection of his successor is coming up fast.

There’s currently no easy choice of candidate to replace the 73-year-old, an established guardian of Italy’s delicate financial harmony and an elder statesman among European Central Bank officials. If the past is a guide, a summer of speculation and intrigue will grip Rome before the announcement.

The next governor will require the skills to set interest rates in Frankfurt, while counselling politicians and voters back home to manage the public finances prudently just as the European Union forges new fiscal rules and the threat lingers of a downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service.

“His successor will have to mediate between Italy and Europe, trying to convey his country’s needs and requests to Europe, while explaining to Italians what is expected of them from their European peers,” said Rossella Locatelli, a professor at the University of Insubria, near Milan.

Meloni’s fractious coalition must agree on a name before November in a complex process that will also need the thumbs up from President Sergio Mattarella. The front-runner in media reports is ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta. The 63-year-old former Bank of Italy official is considered a reliable choice who can provide a bridge between Rome and Frankfurt — and who would continue Italy’s dovish stance.

But replacing him at the ECB would mean subjecting any candidate to scrutiny by European Parliament lawmakers, some of whom eschew the Italian coalition’s rightwing bent. There’s also the fact that Panetta turned down a previous offer from Meloni to become Finance Minister, a slight that may not be forgotten.

Another person cited in speculation for the post is Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, chairman of Societe Generale SA and a former ECB Executive Board member who once lost out to Visco for the job.

If Meloni wants to select a different central bank insider, she has a plethora of qualified officials at her disposal — both at the Bank of Italy itself and at the ECB in Frankfurt. 

Rethinking Italy

The appointment is the third stage in Meloni’s revamp of Italy’s economic elite that began with the installation of new Treasury officials earlier this year and continued with selections of state enterprise chiefs in recent months.

The governorship has a particularly hallowed status in Italy, whose central bank has long been seen as a haven of stability and expertise in a country vulnerable to political turmoil.

As a result, its top officials have frequently taken political roles. Of the eight Bank of Italy governors since World War II, two became head of state. Visco’s predecessor, Draghi, served as ECB president and premier. 

His speech on Wednesday will illustrate the stakes for a nation burdened with debt exceeding 140% of output and perennially weak growth.

From the sovereign debt crisis of the last decade, to a blowout of yields during the pandemic in 2020, to market jitters last year that forced the creation of a new ECB anti-crisis tool, Italy has never been far from financial turmoil.

All through those episodes, beginning with his surprise appointment in 2011 until the avoidance of a junk rating from Moody’s this month, Visco guided the country through the quagmire. He defied political criticism to win a second term in 2017.

A former Bank of Italy official and OECD chief economist, he took office as Draghi exited to lead the ECB. It was a tough act to follow for a mild-mannered intellectual with a penchant for Latin citations, whose management style favoured more use of soft power and moral suasion than his predecessor’s.

“He’s been a very balanced governor,” said Locatelli. “He had to handle all manner of challenges, including helping banks out of the sovereign debt crisis and the transition from Bank of Italy to ECB supervision.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
Maverick News

Broadcaster, analyst and journalist Eusebius McKaiser (45) dies, sending shockwaves around the country
US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Heavens finally open over Nelson Mandela Bay — city on track for record May rainfall
South Africa

Heavens finally open over Nelson Mandela Bay — city on track for record May rainfall
Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
Maverick News

Constantia killings – Bulgaria’s forewarning to SA and a global billion-dollar crypto scam
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit

TOP READS IN SECTION

Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance
Maverick News

Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance
Sibanye-Stillwater inks deal to buy power from SA’s largest private wind farm to be built near De Aar
Maverick News

Sibanye-Stillwater inks deal to buy power from SA’s largest private wind farm to be built near De Aar
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
South Africa

South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.