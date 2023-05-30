Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. European futures made small gains and the picture across Asian equity markets was mixed.

The dollar, which has benefited from angst around the statutory borrowing limit, slightly fell, with an index of greenback sitting comfortably below the two-month high set last week.

Stocks in Japan fell, Australia’s benchmark was little changed and equities in South Korea advanced. Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. surged to the highest in more than a year after Morgan Stanley raised price targets for the Korean chipmakers, with SK Hynix its top pick as a key beneficiary of Nvidia Corp.’s AI opportunity.

A key gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares opened higher, after on Monday coming within a whisker of a bear market. Shanghai’s benchmark index fell. A wobbling economic recovery, intensifying geopolitical tensions and a weaker yuan have been keeping global investors away from Chinese markets.

A rebound for its equities would require a monetary catalyst or improving ties between Beijing and Washington, in addition to rosier macro data, said Hebe Chen, market analyst for IG Markets. “It’s probably safe to say this reopening has lost its steam,” she said.

Environmentalists, defense hawks and conservative hard-liners have condemned concessions made by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to reach an accord on the debt ceiling. Biden has been personally calling lawmakers to support the bill, which is due to be voted on by the House on Wednesday.

For Federal Reserve policymakers, details of the deal will be another consideration when they meet in June.

“We believe this deal cements a 25 basis point hike at the June 13-14 FOMC meeting. With banking sector stresses fading, a potential default was really the only thing that could have prevented a hike next month,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., wrote in a note. “More importantly, rates cuts by year-end are now totally priced out, as they should have been long ago.”

Assuming Congress approves the deal, the Treasury Department may soon replenish its cash balance and sell more than $1 trillion of bills through the end of the third quarter, according to some estimates.

“There is a significant potential for a liquidity drain in the system that is certainly not constructive for risk markets,” Vishwanath Tirupattur, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley, said on Bloomberg Television.

In commodities, oil rose and gold remained near its lowest level since mid-March as demand waned for haven assets following the US debt deal.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin interviewed by NABE as part of monetary policy webinar series, Tuesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

US job openings, Wednesday

Fed issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker has fireside chat on the global macro-economy and monetary conditions, Wednesday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speak in Boston, Wednesday.

ECB issues financial stability review, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US construction spending, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Thursday

ECB issues report its May 3-4 monetary policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at German savings banks conference, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks on economic outlook at NABE’s webinar, Thursday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:42 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.6%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0722

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 140.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0804 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6554

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $27,781.5

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,898.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.76%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.430%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $73.22 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

