Newsdeck

Out on bail

Pakistan’s Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence – lawyer

Pakistan’s Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence – lawyer
Private security personnel escort former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he leaves following his appearance before Anti-Terrorism Court to get bail in several cases, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 23 May 2023. Khan was granted bail by Anti-Terrorism Court in several cases registered against him related to the violence that erupted in Islamabad in March between his supporters and police forces. Violent protests erupted in Pakistan after Khan was arrested on corruption charges on 09 May, with thousands of supporters demanding his release. The government and the Pakistani military vowed to try the civilians who damaged military installations in military courts. Human rights groups have criticized the measure, calling it unconstitutional and against the fundamental rights of citizens. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
By Reuters
30 May 2023
0

Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday granted bail on a new charge of abetting violence against the military by his protesting supporters after he was arrested and detained on May 9 in a corruption case, his lawyer said.

The embattled Khan, who says the corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

His May 9 arrest sparked widespread protests by his supporters who ransacked various military facilities, raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Khan, 70, was later freed on the orders of a court.

His lawyer, Intezar Hussain Punjotha, said an anti-terrorism court confirmed the bail on the new charge after the former premier appeared before it and submitted surety bonds.

Khan has denied the charge saying he was in detention when the violence took place.

The bail until June 2 on the new charge means he will not be detained on that charge.

The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time.

He later fell out with generals and was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.

Khan has since then been campaigning for a snap election, with rallies with his supporters across the country, but the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected the call for an election before it is due late this year.

The turmoil has exacerbated Pakistan’s economic crisis with inflation at record highs, growth is anaemic amid fears of a sovereign default on external debts unless the International Monetary Fund (IMF) unlocks delayed disbursements.

Dozens of Khan’s supporters have been handed over to army authorities for trial in military courts.

A team of investigators looking into the May 9 violence summoned Khan on Tuesday for questioning but Punjotha said a member of his legal team would go instead.

Khan has appealed for talks to end the crisis. The government has rejected his call.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance
Maverick News

Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance
DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting
South Africa

DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting
US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 May - 26 May 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 May – 26 May 2023
Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Newsdeck

Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Newsdeck

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges South Korea to provide defence systems
Cape Town seeks to take over electricity supply from Eskom
Business Maverick

Cape Town seeks to take over electricity supply from Eskom
Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty
Newsdeck

Uganda enacts harsh anti-LGBTQ law including death penalty

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.