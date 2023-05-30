Maverick Citizen

Heavens finally open over Nelson Mandela Bay — city on track for record May rainfall

Homes and roads in Walmer Township, Nelson Mandela Bay, were flooded after heavy rain on Monday, 30 May 2023. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
By Estelle Ellis and Deon Ferreira
30 May 2023
With more heavy rainfall in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay, the region is on track for the wettest May in 79 years. Roads flooded and in informal settlements, residents were up to their knees in water.

After eight years of drought, the rain finally came.

Garth Sampson from the South African Weather Office said last week the metro had received 167.6mm. This surpassed the previous record for autumn rain, set in 2007, of 165mm. The record for the wettest May was set in 1935 when 268.2mm fell in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay received heavy rainfall on 30 May 2023, resulting in widespread flooding. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Umbrellas come out for the first time in years as commuters make their way to work on 30 May 2023. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Street sellers stuck to their tasks on flooded roads. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Homes, roads, ditches and streams flooded in Walmer Township, Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

The effects of heavy rain on Monday, 30 May 2023 in Walmer Township. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Homes and roads were flooded. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Flooded roads in Newton Park, Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Between Monday and Tuesday, more rain fell in a city that had been battling a debilitating drought and water crisis.

No official figures have been released for Tuesday, but many residents measured 20mm to 30mm at various points in the metro.

In the catchment area for the dams, significant rainfall was measured. The region’s largest dam, which was at 3% capacity in 2022, now stands at 22%. The Impofu Dam near Humansdorp, however, was at only 7% with no usable water.

The 3rd Avenue dip in Newton Park was closed due to flooding.  DM

