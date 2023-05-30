Homes and roads in Walmer Township, Nelson Mandela Bay, were flooded after heavy rain on Monday, 30 May 2023. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

After eight years of drought, the rain finally came.

Garth Sampson from the South African Weather Office said last week the metro had received 167.6mm. This surpassed the previous record for autumn rain, set in 2007, of 165mm. The record for the wettest May was set in 1935 when 268.2mm fell in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Between Monday and Tuesday, more rain fell in a city that had been battling a debilitating drought and water crisis.

No official figures have been released for Tuesday, but many residents measured 20mm to 30mm at various points in the metro.

In the catchment area for the dams, significant rainfall was measured. The region’s largest dam, which was at 3% capacity in 2022, now stands at 22%. The Impofu Dam near Humansdorp, however, was at only 7% with no usable water.

The 3rd Avenue dip in Newton Park was closed due to flooding. DM