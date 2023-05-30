Maverick Life

BOOK REVIEW

Faith in our Struggle: A Memoir of Hope — the politics of principle and the spirituality of resilience

Faith in our Struggle: A Memoir of Hope — the politics of principle and the spirituality of resilience
By Anthony Egan SJ
30 May 2023
0

In an age of cynicism, where everywhere it seems principles are up for sale to the highest bidder, this combination of autobiography, history and spirituality is a welcome vision of struggle, sacrifice and integrity, the values that we South Africans once held important. A review of Peter Sadie, Faith in our Struggle: A Memoir of Hope, Johannesburg: Staging Post, 2023.

For some reason, as I read my friend Peter Sadie’s memoir, I could not help but think of two of my favourite autobiographies — Saint Augustine’s Confessions and Leon Trotsky’s My Life. While I do not think of Sadie as either Augustine or Trotsky, his book bears at least a ‘hybrid’ resemblance, a hybrid that works very well. 

Peter Sadie’s autobiography depicts his journey from white working-class Catholic youth, through student politics and public work for the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) in the 1980s, while also engaged in an underground African National Congress (ANC) cell, to the post-1994 shift from school teacher and lecturer to setting up his own leadership consultancy comprising old friends and comrades from the struggle era who, like him, had not joined the gravy train.  

This long, perhaps cumbersome, sentence sums up at least a part of what this important new book recounts. 

It is a ‘struggle’ autobiography, hence perhaps my Trotsky flashbacks, written from the perspective of one whose at least public site of engagement was the religious, specifically Roman Catholic, community. 

Its other subgenre might be more specifically that of white activist stories, of which there are many — some, admittedly, more memorable than others. Sadie’s book is certainly among the latter. Its deeper background is the history of the anti-apartheid struggle, particularly from within the student and religious settings from the end of the 1970s until the 1990s — and then the complex post-1994 period.

Sadie describes his early life and youth; one of a family whose ancestry came from Lebanon to South Africa, to seek a better life. A family of deep Catholic faith, his parents’ and siblings’ values — as well as his Catholic schooling — gave Sadie the inner resources as a student at the University of the Witwatersrand to embrace not just studies but activism. Supported by a number of fellow Catholic students, he worked within the Catholic and wider student movement, initially within what the Church would have called ‘justice and peace’ work but later, together with some of the group, in an underground ANC cell that was dedicated to producing and disseminating Movement information. 

This work continued after Sadie got a job with the SACBC. Whether the latter knew of his underground activities is unclear. But, having myself had contact with many who worked there during the 1980s, I know he was not alone in this.

After 1994, Sadie recounts how he moved into teaching, before running a facility for youth offenders. Motivated by his faith (and just plain good sense), he sought to focus on rehabilitation programmes rooted in building trust between staff and inmates. 

It worked very well — for a while. 

Sadly, he discovered that the company running the facility shifted from supporting him to opposing his innovations. Feeling that it was being turned into too much of a for-profit enterprise, even influenced by practices that he considered corrupt, he found himself out of a job. After a spell as a lecturer, he and a few old friends from struggle days started their own company, running leadership programmes.

Parallel with that, he describes his home life, including first marriage, divorce and later second marriage. What is striking here is his honesty about the impact of secret work on home and family, a theme not often addressed by ‘struggle’ biographies and autobiographies. Commendable is how he tried to give his children a normal life, yet also a life rooted in the fundamental moral values (e.g. non-racialism, justice, equality) that guided his choices.  

This brings me to a second dimension to the book, perhaps what gives me resonances of Augustine’s Confessions, one that for some readers may seem odd, but which cannot be passed over if one is to do it justice: spirituality. 

Spirituality

Catholicism — particularly the reformist, open-minded Catholicism of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), and its deeply important development in the Third World after 1965, liberation theology — is integral to Sadie’s book, and his life. Like many young South Africans of his generation, the Catholic faith was the primary force that mobilised his decisions and actions. 

It is important to note here how this was a phenomenon that started or gained momentum in South Africa in the 1970s among predominantly Catholic student groups like the National Catholic Federation of Students (NCFS) and Young Christian Students (YCS). The former was among the first groups — outside seminaries and university theology faculties — to introduce Latin American liberation theology to the country. YCS, and its associate the Young Christian Workers (YCW), introduced the See-Judge-Act method of social analysis, theological reflection, political action and review. These approaches were subsequently used widely in the Catholic and other churches and influenced (in part at least) such key texts as the 1985 Kairos Document.

Such a shift also marked a shift in many young activists’ views on religion. Prayer was no longer simple acts of piety, but an attempt to integrate belief and worship with social action. 

The subsequent involvement of Sadie and others in political movements like the ANC, UDF and End Conscription Campaign might be seen as the fruits of such integration. And while the churches had in the past spoken out against apartheid with varying degrees of force, it marked the transition of parts of the churches into active resistance. Given this was by no means universal, it was common among them to see the Church itself as a ‘site of struggle’. This practice on a personal level, which Sadie describes too in relation to life, family and moral judgments regarding his post-1994 work, also entails spiritual discernment.

Reflections on life choices

This leads to a third dimension or theme of the book — sections at the end of each chapter in which Sadie invites the reader to reflect on one’s own life choices. Using his own story as a ‘text’, combined with a brief reference to Judeo-Christian Scripture, he offers the reader points for personal reflection.

I must admit that when I initially read these, I felt that they somehow jarred with the rest of the book. While not unfamiliar with such a literary form as spirituality — given my own life and work, this is unsurprising — it may seem an uncomfortable fit with autobiography. It may even turn off some readers.

But it shouldn’t. The tone is far from ‘preachy’, deeply ecumenical, eminently practical. It is consistent with who Peter Sadie is: someone who has since university days developed teaching tools for political-spiritual reflection and leadership. Given the unexpected interlocutors — Augustine and Trotsky — that popped up for me as I read it, it is doubly consistent: both authors’ autobiographies are deeply pedagogical.

At very least I would hope that if any reader finds these reflections intrusive, they would simply skip them and continue with the narrative. The book as a whole is too important to miss.

I encourage you to read this book. Not because I have known Peter Sadie – and a number of other people in this book — since the late 1980s, but because the story he tells is important on a number of levels.

As a work of history or autobiography, it sheds light on an under-researched part of South African struggle and religious history — at a point where both came together, secretly. Beneath the public Church-State, more accurately Religion vs State, kampf, there is a hidden history of underground work that needs to be told. Sadie’s book offers us a small part of that story.

On another level, it is a history of white resistance — a fragment of much greater resistance, granted, but a challenge to oversimplified, sometimes weaponised, official narratives. It is also an account of what might be at bottom called politics of principle or conscience and a spirituality of resilience. 

Regarding the former, it demonstrates how individuals are driven by a fundamentally moral vision to engage in politics not out of one’s self-interest. The latter dimension offers the means to sustain commitments, and to keep the moral vision alive.      

We need both today, more than ever.

In an age of cynicism, where everywhere it seems principles are up for sale to the highest bidder, this combination of autobiography, history and spirituality is a welcome vision of struggle, sacrifice and integrity, the values that we South Africans once held important. DM

Anthony Egan is a Catholic priest and Jesuit. Trained in history at the universities of Cape Town and Witwatersrand, he is also a theologian, specializing in ethics and church history. He is currently lecturing at Hekima University College in Nairobi, Kenya. 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance
Maverick News

Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance
DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting
South Africa

DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting
Ekurhuleni’s multibillion-rand housing project stalls as nearby shack dwellers demand services
Maverick News

Ekurhuleni’s multibillion-rand housing project stalls as nearby shack dwellers demand services

TOP READS IN SECTION

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
They visited 2010 Soccer World Cup together - now El Chapo's cocaine allies could sink ex-Honduras president
DM168

They visited 2010 Soccer World Cup together – now El Chapo's cocaine allies could sink ex-Honduras president
The $103-trillion question — where do the filthy rich stash their cash?
Maverick News

The $103-trillion question — where do the filthy rich stash their cash?
SA flower wins Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
South Africa

SA flower wins Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R
Maverick News

In pictures — a whole lot of fokol being loaded on to the Lady R

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.