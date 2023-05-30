Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Dimon Confronts New China Reality in First Visit Since Covid

Dimon Confronts New China Reality in First Visit Since Covid
Jamie Dimon Photographer: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
30 May 2023
0

When Jamie Dimon takes center stage at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s China summit Wednesday, he’ll be confronting a business landscape that looks vastly different from his visit four years ago.

Back in 2019, the last time the flagship event was held in person, the US bank and its Wall Street peers were gearing up to cash in on China’s long-awaited opening of its $60 trillion financial sector.

This year, the conference is being held against the backdrop of a US-China relationship that’s at its worst in decades. A sluggish Chinese economy and Beijing’s increased crackdowns on foreign businesses is forcing global banks to rethink their ambitions in the country, with revised profit goals and job cuts.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that right now everybody’s taking a very low-profile approach to whatever they’re doing with the sole exception of Jamie Dimon,” said Peter Alexander, managing director at Shanghai-based consultancy Z-Ben Advisors Ltd.

This will be the first major event held by a global bank in mainland China since the country exited its zero-Covid policy, after three years of virtual events. More than 2,600 bankers and clients will gather for two days at the Jing An Shangri-La hotel in the finance hub of Shanghai, a shift from its usual venue in Beijing.

The Wall Street bank will try to put on a good face despite the tensions. The conference opens with a talk titled “We are Back!” by Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Officer Filippo Gori, signalling the firm will emphasize its standard line on China: that it has a long-term commitment to the country despite headwinds.

The event agenda is littered with business heavyweights from both the US and China, including the chief executive officers of Pfizer Inc., Baidu Inc. and Starbucks Corp. Former US secretaries of state Henry Kissinger — who turned 100 this month —  and Condoleezza Rice are set to do a virtual roundtable.

New York rival Morgan Stanley meanwhile is holding a China-focused event of its own in Hong Kong from Tuesday to Thursday, with about 500 executives from 260 Chinese companies and more than 1,500 global investors attending.

The conferences are going ahead even as the risks and uncertainty of doing business in China are greater than ever. Beijing’s recent actions have spooked foreign executives, after officials raided the offices of consulting firms and detained a Japanese pharmaceutical employee. China’s new ambassador to the US said the relationship between the two nations is facing “serious difficulties and challenges.” Tensions have mounted over spying allegations, Taiwan’s sovereignty and US technology export controls.

“The macro environment has deteriorated from three years ago,” said Nelson Yan, head of product and dealing at Fosun Wealth International Holdings Ltd. “So this event will be like a stepping stone for foreign investors to come back to China and see what’s happening there.”

Read more:
Wall Street’s Biggest Banks Face a Harsh Reality Check in China
China Restricts Overseas Access to Key Corporate Information 
Foreign Executives in China Ask ‘Who’s Next?’ After Bain Probe

Dimon is quick to emphasize the importance of China, and has taken steps to appease Beijing in the past. In 2021, he apologized for a quip that JPMorgan would outlast the Chinese Communist Party, saying that the bank hoped to be in the market for a long time. JPMorgan research that called certain Chinese stocks “uninvestable” last year was later revealed to be published in error.

“You’ve got an individual in Jamie Dimon who’s literally seen everything,” Alexander said. “He’s going to have the confidence in his convictions, either right or wrong. He’s not going to bend to the will of a headline, or even a call from some of his largest shareholders.”

There’s plenty at stake for JPMorgan in China, where it has exposure of more than $10 billion. The bank just gained full ownership of its China mutual fund joint venture this year, after adding ownerships of a local futures unit in 2020 and a securities unit in 2021.

Still, the once-bright outlook for China has dimmed. Onshore deal flow has dwindled, and JPMorgan had to cut about 30 investment-banking jobs in Asia-Pacific in late February, with a majority of them in Greater China, people familiar with the matter said. Morgan Stanley is putting on hold plans to build a brokerage onshore as it embarks on job cuts, while Bank of America Corp. plans to ask about 40 bankers in Asia to look for jobs in other divisions.

Most global investment banks are still losing money in China even after investing billions in their own operations and in joint ventures, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. JPMorgan is one of the few exceptions, posting net income of 263 million yuan ($37 million) last year at its onshore securities unit. JPMorgan also tops Z-Ben’s ranking for global asset managers in China, based on domestic and international fund flows from the country.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
South African parents call for immediate repeal of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023
Maverick News

South African parents call for immediate repeal of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023
DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting
South Africa

DA-led coalition government loses control of Nelson Mandela Bay Council in chaotic meeting

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
South Africa

South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance
Maverick News

Reserve Bank warns of a shock to the system over SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia-Ukraine stance

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.