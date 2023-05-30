Business Maverick

ELECTRICITY CRISIS

Clover heads into winter with a R360m ‘servitised’ solution to ensure uninterrupted power

Clover heads into winter with a R360m ‘servitised’ solution to ensure uninterrupted power
Clover, the country’s largest dairy producer, has entered into a R360-million ‘servitised’ energy solution via Energy Partners. (Photo: Supplied)
By Neesa Moodley
30 May 2023
0

The move could not have come at a better time, with the country having entered Stage 6 load shedding and warnings of possible Stage 8 blackouts in the winter months ahead.

As corporates around the country mobilise to mitigate load shedding risks, the country’s largest dairy producer, Clover, has entered into a R360-million “servitised” energy solution via Energy Partners.

Energy Partners has designed, invested in and constructed an integrated refrigeration, power and steam plant which it will operate and maintain over the next 20 years.

The servitisation aspect of the deal – where Clover pays for the service rather than the equipment – means that the dairy producer will only pay a fee per unit of the refrigeration and steam it uses, enabling a reduction of as much as R792-million in operational costs over the 20 years.

energy partners de waal

Energy Partners chief executive Manie de Waal. (Photo: Supplied)

Manie de Waal, chief executive of Energy Partners, says the model highlights an opportunity for commercial and industrial businesses to increase their bottom line while decreasing operational costs and risks in a very challenging economic environment.

“South Africa’s limited and unstable power supply is now a medium-term certainty. More than just electrical power, it is absolutely critical to identify opportunities across the total energy ecosystem, such as refrigeration and steam supply, whereby capital can be preserved, efficiency increased and costs reduced.”

Energy Partners’ servitisation model includes 100% investment, design, construction and utility management across power, refrigeration and steam assets.

The fact that Energy Partners will absorb the R360-million capital expenditure means that Clover will have funds free to invest in Project Sencillo – a five-year, multi-phased plan targeting the improved utilisation and efficiency of company assets and processes.

clover solar

Clovers Queensburgh, Durban, solar-assisted refrigeration plant. (Photo: Supplied)

Anton Pretorius, Clover’s group manager: product technology and technical services, says the move means that Clover will have access to a modern, automated plant that Energy Partners has committed to guaranteed uptime and efficiency in line with industry standards.

The move could not have come at a better time, with the country having entered Stage 6 load shedding and warnings of possible Stage 8 rolling blackouts in the winter months ahead. 

Construction of a new ammonia cooling plant within the existing plant room, a 1,180m2 boiler house and a 1.6MW solar system took 18 months.

Clover is hoping to see cooling efficiency increase by more than 40%, over and above the benefits of a reliable refrigeration and steam supply. The new plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 132 million tons over the next 20 years.

Two years ago, Clover moved its cheese factory from Lichtenburg to the Queensburgh mega-factory. One of the key reasons for the move was a lack of proper infrastructure, along with repeated power and water outages. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Maverick News

US calls on South Africa to persuade Russia to comply with treaty that limits nuclear weapons
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
‘Unimaginable tragedy’ as five pre-teen learners killed in horror smash in Cape Town
Maverick News

‘Unimaginable tragedy’ as five pre-teen learners killed in horror smash in Cape Town
Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’
Maverick News

Concourt rules Zuma tax records may be revealed in the ‘public interest’

TOP READS IN SECTION

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
Maverick News

South Africa grants Putin diplomatic immunity for BRICS summit
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision
Maverick News

Six months after extradition ruling, Eskom fraud accused still in the UK, pending a final decision

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.