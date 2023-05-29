LEKKER BREKKER MONDAY
What’s cooking today: French toast with blueberry coulis and bacon
Breakfast can be sweet or savoury and in many societies a brekker of sweet delights is expected. Start your Monday with this satisfying variation of French toast designed for the sweeter-of-tooth among us while also appealing to the bacon-obsessed.
French toast, like life, can be sweet or savoury, and in this breakfast dish your palate will be pleased by both. Bacon and maple syrup are a natural fit, so there’s no reason why a few rashers of bacon should not accompany French toast made with cinnamon and served with blueberry coulis and a blob of crème fraîche.
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
4 extra large eggs
6 rashers of streaky bacon
⅔ cup milk
1 tsp ground cinnamon
6 slices of slightly stale ciabatta cut on the diagonal
Butter, as needed
Maple syrup, about 3 Tbsp per serving
Freshly grated zest of 1 orange
Salt and black pepper
Crème fraîche for serving
For the coulis:
1 cup frozen (or fresh if in season) blueberries
2 Tbsp sugar
The juice from the same orange as above
Method
Simmer the blueberries with the sugar and orange juice until it becomes a sticky sauce. Set aside. Fry the bacon and set aside.
In a bowl, whisk the eggs with the cinnamon, zest and milk.
Slice the ciabatta at a slight angle, i.e. on the diagonal, to make bigger slices.
Melt butter on a moderate heat. Dip slices of bread in the egg mixture, let the excess drip off, and fry in butter, turning. Season each side with salt and black pepper while cooking. Transfer to warmed plates. Drape bacon over the French toast.
Drizzle maple syrup over on the plate, spoon some blueberry coulis along one side (i.e. nap with the coulis) and finish with a blob of crème fraîche. Garnish with a sliver of orange peel for a bit of caché. DM
Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.
This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.
