Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Turkish Lira Falls After Erdogan Wins Another Five Years in Power

Turkish Lira Falls After Erdogan Wins Another Five Years in Power
A pile of 20 Turkish lira banknotes sits alongside other denomination banknotes on the counter of a currency exchange bureau of Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A day after the latest call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for lower borrowing costs to boost economic growth, the central bank reduced the cheaper liquidity it provides to primary dealers as part of its open market operations to zero from Aug. 12, according to a statement on Tuesday. Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
29 May 2023
0

Turkey’s lira weakened after Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a presidential runoff election on Sunday, extending his time as the nation’s longest-serving leader and leaving investors looking for any signs he’ll start to relax the state’s tight grip over markets.

The lira declined as much as 0.3% to 20.03 per US dollar, near a record low, before trading at 20.01 as of 6:40 a.m. in Istanbul.

Wall Street sees more weakness ahead for the lira, with Morgan Stanley warning that it may reach 26 per dollar sooner than earlier expected and slide toward to 28 by the end of the year, should Erdogan stick to his policy of keeping interest rates low. Wells Fargo & Co expects the currency to hit 23 by the end of the quarter.

“An Erdogan win offers no comfort for any foreign investor,” said Hasnain Malik, a strategist at Tellimer in Dubai. “With very high inflation, very low interest rates, and no net foreign reserves, a painful crisis affecting all assets could be on the way.”

Erdogan easily cinched victory in the second round, winning 52% of the vote according to the unofficial count, and shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday was delivering a victory speech from the top of a bus in Istanbul.

Lira Has Been Depreciating Since 2012 | Turkish lira's decline has continued despite interventions

Erdogan’s unorthodox approach to interest rates — he believes lower rates lead to lower inflation — has left markets beholden to an unpredictable mix of ad-hoc regulations and interventions, with new measures introduced informally and on a near-daily basis. They’ve also sent investors fleeing, with total foreign holdings of Turkish stocks and bonds decreasing by about 85%, or nearly $130 billion, since 2013.

“It’s obvious that the current economy model doesn’t work,” said Burak Cetinceker, a money manager at Strateji Portfoy in Istanbul. “Erdogan is probably also aware of that, and a modest transition to an orthodox policy in the near future is likely because otherwise, it is not sustainable. Any signal toward this would be welcomed by the market.”

READ MORE: Turkish Vote Gives $900 Billion Emerging Market a Comeback Shot

The policies have also been expensive, with the central bank spending nearly $200 billion over the past year and a half to prop up the lira, net foreign-exchange reserves turning negative, and inflation soaring above 80% last year before falling to 44% in April. Going into the weekend, traders were more bearish than ever on the Turkish currency, betting that market forces will eventually overwhelm government controls.

The first signs of any revision to the current policy mix is likely to come with appointments to key economic positions, including the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, and to the central bank. All of the current ministers won seats in parliament two weeks ago, which they would have to relinquish if they were to be reappointed to a cabinet position.

READ MORE: Turkey’s Elections Likely a Harbinger of Policy Change

The opposition’s weaker-than-expected effort in the first round of the presidential elections on May 14 led to a steep surge in credit-default swaps, a more than 20% slump in banking stocks and a retreat in the Turkish currency.

“Some corrections have to be made to avoid running out of FX reserves at least,” said Viktor Szabo, an investment director at Abrdn in London. Policy announcements will be awaited, because “the current heterodox policies are unsustainable.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Maverick News

Court castigates Gwede Mantashe on axing of anti-nuclear activist, denies leave to appeal
Ramaphosa briefed about ANC councillors carrying knives, stabbing each other at ailing Ditsobotla municipality 
Maverick News

Ramaphosa briefed about ANC councillors carrying knives, stabbing each other at ailing Ditsobotla municipality 
‘Remove your bulldozers,’ judge orders Tendele coal mining company
South Africa

‘Remove your bulldozers,’ judge orders Tendele coal mining company
ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash
Maverick News

ATM’s spiritual father blesses party leader with a Mercedes-Benz at fifth anniversary bash

TOP READS IN SECTION

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
Maverick News

​You ANC nothing yet: ​Liquidators subpoena lawyer over R50m donation from Regiments Capital to party’s 2016 election campaign
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, at last, grabs the nettle
Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Maverick News

Ramaphosa transfers responsibility for new power generation to Ramokgopa, pulling plug on Mantashe
Spar jacks up rewards programme to extend beyond savings at till point
South Africa

Spar jacks up rewards programme to extend beyond savings at till point
South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders
South Africa

South Africa risks becoming a failed state, warn business leaders

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.